Moody's downgrades auto sales forecast on virus fears

S&P 500   3,165.29 (+1.19%)
DOW   27,365.72 (+1.05%)
QQQ   218.81 (+1.60%)
AAPL   292.91 (+1.68%)
FB   200.12 (+1.70%)
MSFT   171.74 (+2.18%)
GOOGL   1,404.63 (+1.32%)
AMZN   2,010.00 (+1.89%)
CGC   20.04 (+2.14%)
NVDA   270.74 (+3.32%)
BABA   210.50 (+2.38%)
MU   53.84 (+3.34%)
GE   11.39 (+0.62%)
TSLA   801.24 (+0.17%)
AMD   48.85 (+2.69%)
T   37.38 (+0.08%)
ACB   1.53 (+0.66%)
F   7.45 (+2.90%)
NFLX   372.76 (+3.52%)
PRI   122.65 (+1.01%)
BAC   31.51 (+1.38%)
DIS   127.36 (-0.65%)
GILD   71.05 (+1.36%)
S&P 500   3,165.29 (+1.19%)
DOW   27,365.72 (+1.05%)
QQQ   218.81 (+1.60%)
AAPL   292.91 (+1.68%)
FB   200.12 (+1.70%)
MSFT   171.74 (+2.18%)
GOOGL   1,404.63 (+1.32%)
AMZN   2,010.00 (+1.89%)
CGC   20.04 (+2.14%)
NVDA   270.74 (+3.32%)
BABA   210.50 (+2.38%)
MU   53.84 (+3.34%)
GE   11.39 (+0.62%)
TSLA   801.24 (+0.17%)
AMD   48.85 (+2.69%)
T   37.38 (+0.08%)
ACB   1.53 (+0.66%)
F   7.45 (+2.90%)
NFLX   372.76 (+3.52%)
PRI   122.65 (+1.01%)
BAC   31.51 (+1.38%)
DIS   127.36 (-0.65%)
GILD   71.05 (+1.36%)
S&P 500   3,165.29 (+1.19%)
DOW   27,365.72 (+1.05%)
QQQ   218.81 (+1.60%)
AAPL   292.91 (+1.68%)
FB   200.12 (+1.70%)
MSFT   171.74 (+2.18%)
GOOGL   1,404.63 (+1.32%)
AMZN   2,010.00 (+1.89%)
CGC   20.04 (+2.14%)
NVDA   270.74 (+3.32%)
BABA   210.50 (+2.38%)
MU   53.84 (+3.34%)
GE   11.39 (+0.62%)
TSLA   801.24 (+0.17%)
AMD   48.85 (+2.69%)
T   37.38 (+0.08%)
ACB   1.53 (+0.66%)
F   7.45 (+2.90%)
NFLX   372.76 (+3.52%)
PRI   122.65 (+1.01%)
BAC   31.51 (+1.38%)
DIS   127.36 (-0.65%)
GILD   71.05 (+1.36%)
S&P 500   3,165.29 (+1.19%)
DOW   27,365.72 (+1.05%)
QQQ   218.81 (+1.60%)
AAPL   292.91 (+1.68%)
FB   200.12 (+1.70%)
MSFT   171.74 (+2.18%)
GOOGL   1,404.63 (+1.32%)
AMZN   2,010.00 (+1.89%)
CGC   20.04 (+2.14%)
NVDA   270.74 (+3.32%)
BABA   210.50 (+2.38%)
MU   53.84 (+3.34%)
GE   11.39 (+0.62%)
TSLA   801.24 (+0.17%)
AMD   48.85 (+2.69%)
T   37.38 (+0.08%)
ACB   1.53 (+0.66%)
F   7.45 (+2.90%)
NFLX   372.76 (+3.52%)
PRI   122.65 (+1.01%)
BAC   31.51 (+1.38%)
DIS   127.36 (-0.65%)
GILD   71.05 (+1.36%)
Log in

Moody's downgrades auto sales forecast on virus fears

Posted on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 By The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ratings agency Moody's is lowering its forecast for global auto sales because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

It now reckons that sales will decline 2.5% decline in 2020 instead of only 0.9%. This year's anticipated decline follows a fall in 2019 of 4.6%.

Moody's said in a report Wednesday that the outbreak would reduce demand and disrupt supplies of parts and raw materials for the auto industry.

It said sales in China, the world's biggest car market, would fall as people avoid crowded areas, including auto dealerships. It added that “if the rate of infection does not abate and the death toll continues to rise, there is the potential for more severe disruptions in manufacturing supply chains, including in the automotive sector."

Moody's said new limits on carbon dioxide emissions in Europe would also weigh on the auto industry there. Automakers must invest heavily in new electric autos that have zero local emissions even as profits from sales of conventional cars weakens in key markets.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel