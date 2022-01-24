No jail for 7 activists charged in protest near Swiss quarry

S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)

No jail for 7 activists charged in protest near Swiss quarry

Monday, January 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Seven environmental activists were cleared or given suspended fines Monday on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest for their roles in a protest against expansion of a limestone quarry in Switzerland, local media reported.

The defendants in the court in Nyon, north of Geneva, were the first among some 40 people who are facing court action over a show of civil disobedience last March at Mormont hill. That is the site of a quarry owned by Swiss-French construction materials company Lafarge Holcim about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Lausanne.

At least two of the defendants and a defense lawyer expressed disappointment that the court didn't address the environmental concerns or their rights of expression and freedom of expression directly, Swiss media reported.

Protesters against plans to expand the quarry set up a makeshift campsite and squatted in an abandoned house in the area before more than 100 police in riot gear, firing tear gas and rubber bullets, evicted about 200 activists March 30, according to Swiss media at the time.

A public prosecutor, among other things, sought prison terms of up to six months in part because the protesters refused to immediately reveal their identities to authorities. The most severe penalty handed down involved suspended fines.

The case went ahead even though Holcim dropped the charges after the demonstrators were expelled. The legal showdown was the latest case in Switzerland pitting environmental campaigners against big business.

Holcim has argued that the site is important to help reduce reliance on other countries’ resources for its production of building materials.


7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.

These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.

So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.

View the "7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.