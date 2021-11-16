Opioid trial against CVS, Walgreens, Walmart winding down

S&P 500   4,698.51 (+0.34%)
DOW   36,221.54 (+0.37%)
QQQ   395.59 (+0.25%)
AAPL   149.74 (-0.17%)
MSFT   337.71 (+0.49%)
FB   342.34 (-1.50%)
GOOGL   2,962.71 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,540.19 (-0.15%)
TSLA   1,047.02 (+3.32%)
NVDA   301.24 (+0.33%)
BABA   166.97 (+0.26%)
NIO   40.45 (-0.30%)
CGC   14.08 (-2.56%)
AMD   150.27 (+2.58%)
GE   103.27 (-3.19%)
MU   75.95 (-1.08%)
T   24.75 (-0.20%)
F   19.60 (-1.31%)
DIS   159.16 (+0.46%)
ACB   7.94 (-2.10%)
AMC   42.50 (-0.42%)
PFE   48.93 (-1.45%)
BA   227.45 (-2.42%)
S&P 500   4,698.51 (+0.34%)
DOW   36,221.54 (+0.37%)
QQQ   395.59 (+0.25%)
AAPL   149.74 (-0.17%)
MSFT   337.71 (+0.49%)
FB   342.34 (-1.50%)
GOOGL   2,962.71 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,540.19 (-0.15%)
TSLA   1,047.02 (+3.32%)
NVDA   301.24 (+0.33%)
BABA   166.97 (+0.26%)
NIO   40.45 (-0.30%)
CGC   14.08 (-2.56%)
AMD   150.27 (+2.58%)
GE   103.27 (-3.19%)
MU   75.95 (-1.08%)
T   24.75 (-0.20%)
F   19.60 (-1.31%)
DIS   159.16 (+0.46%)
ACB   7.94 (-2.10%)
AMC   42.50 (-0.42%)
PFE   48.93 (-1.45%)
BA   227.45 (-2.42%)
S&P 500   4,698.51 (+0.34%)
DOW   36,221.54 (+0.37%)
QQQ   395.59 (+0.25%)
AAPL   149.74 (-0.17%)
MSFT   337.71 (+0.49%)
FB   342.34 (-1.50%)
GOOGL   2,962.71 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,540.19 (-0.15%)
TSLA   1,047.02 (+3.32%)
NVDA   301.24 (+0.33%)
BABA   166.97 (+0.26%)
NIO   40.45 (-0.30%)
CGC   14.08 (-2.56%)
AMD   150.27 (+2.58%)
GE   103.27 (-3.19%)
MU   75.95 (-1.08%)
T   24.75 (-0.20%)
F   19.60 (-1.31%)
DIS   159.16 (+0.46%)
ACB   7.94 (-2.10%)
AMC   42.50 (-0.42%)
PFE   48.93 (-1.45%)
BA   227.45 (-2.42%)
S&P 500   4,698.51 (+0.34%)
DOW   36,221.54 (+0.37%)
QQQ   395.59 (+0.25%)
AAPL   149.74 (-0.17%)
MSFT   337.71 (+0.49%)
FB   342.34 (-1.50%)
GOOGL   2,962.71 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,540.19 (-0.15%)
TSLA   1,047.02 (+3.32%)
NVDA   301.24 (+0.33%)
BABA   166.97 (+0.26%)
NIO   40.45 (-0.30%)
CGC   14.08 (-2.56%)
AMD   150.27 (+2.58%)
GE   103.27 (-3.19%)
MU   75.95 (-1.08%)
T   24.75 (-0.20%)
F   19.60 (-1.31%)
DIS   159.16 (+0.46%)
ACB   7.94 (-2.10%)
AMC   42.50 (-0.42%)
PFE   48.93 (-1.45%)
BA   227.45 (-2.42%)

Opioid trial against CVS, Walgreens, Walmart winding down

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | The Associated Press


Attorneys and staff associated with a federal trial of pharmacies, CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle and Walmart leave the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The pharmacies are being sued by Ohio counties Lake and Trumbull for their part in the opioid crisis. Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, one of the four retail pharmacy companies on trial for their alleged roles in fostering an opioid crisis in two Ohio counties announced Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 it had settled lawsuits filed by 10 government entities in the state that have accused the companies of creating a public nuisance. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three retail pharmacy chains failed to follow government guidelines to make sure pain pills weren’t flooding Ohio communities, said an attorney for two counties that brought a federal lawsuit to hold the companies accountable for the opioid crisis.

Attorneys for the pharmacies — CVS, Walgreens and Walmart — said that they had safeguards in place and that their employees would look for signs of suspicious orders. The counties failed to show that the pharmacies had a substantial role in the crisis, the attorneys said Monday during closing arguments in U.S. District Court.

While the lawsuit involves just two counties, it is being closely watched because it could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in a crisis that has killed more than 500,000 people over the past two decades.

Two other chains -- Rite Aid and Giant Eagle -- already have settled lawsuits with the two Ohio counties.

Attorney Mark Lanier, who represents the counties in the lawsuit, said the companies put profit over public safety. “You can’t just point a finger at everyone else,” he said.

The pharmacies were the last line of defense to stop the opioid abuse and missed many warning signs, Lanier said.

Attorneys for the pharmacies told jurors that no law enforcement officials or government regulators testified during the trial that the companies broke any laws or were to blame.

“Not one witness on the ground came and testified, ‘I saw CVS, I saw Walgreens, I saw Walmart do this,’ ” said Eric Delinsky, an attorney for CVS.

Walgreens attorney Brian Swanson said that the companies followed proper procedures and that many others were responsible for the crisis, including the Food and Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Each of the counties in northeast Ohio say the crisis has cost them about $1 billion as it has overwhelmed courts, social services agencies and law enforcement.

Roughly 80 million prescription painkillers were dispensed in Trumbull County alone between 2012 and 2016 — equivalent to 400 for every resident.

In Lake County, some 61 million pills were distributed during that period.

Should you invest $1,000 in CVS Health right now?

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CVS Health (CVS)3.1$93.44-0.1%2.14%16.34Buy$104.47
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.