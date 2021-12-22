S&P 500   4,696.56 (+1.02%)
DOW   35,753.89 (+0.74%)
QQQ   394.10 (+1.26%)
AAPL   175.77 (+1.61%)
MSFT   333.50 (+1.90%)
FB   330.74 (-1.04%)
GOOGL   2,926.03 (+1.97%)
AMZN   3,418.04 (+0.28%)
TSLA   1,008.87 (+7.49%)
NVDA   294.46 (+1.28%)
BABA   117.81 (-4.20%)
NIO   29.85 (-1.03%)
CGC   9.37 (-3.00%)
AMD   143.88 (-0.26%)
MU   90.26 (-0.46%)
GE   93.07 (+0.01%)
T   24.78 (+1.27%)
F   20.14 (+2.70%)
DIS   151.88 (+0.55%)
PFE   59.55 (+1.02%)
AMC   28.68 (-5.35%)
ACB   5.93 (-0.34%)
BA   201.69 (+1.09%)
Paychex, Tesla rise; CalAmp, Allakos fall

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Allakos Inc., down $75.84 to $8.55.

Investors were disappointed with the biotechnology company's latest update on its drug development program.

CalAmp Corp., down $2.55 to $7.34.

The wireless communications company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

AAR Corp., up 90 cents to $38.05.

The airplane maintenance company announced a $150 million stock buyback program.

Lennar Corp., up $3.63 to $112.35.

Homebuilders gained ground following a report that showed home sales rose for a third straight month.

Paychex Inc., up $6.98 to $133.41.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

Devon Energy Corp., up 98 cents to $42.29.

Energy stocks gained ground on rising natural gas and oil prices.

Whirlpool Corp., up $2.95 to $224.33.

A wide range of consumer-focused companies gained ground following an encouraging report on consumer confidence.

Tesla Inc., up $70.34 to $1,008.87.

CEO Elon Musk reportedly said he sold enough stock to reach his goal of selling 10% of his stake in the electric vehicle maker.


