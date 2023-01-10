Pharmaceutical Stock Sinks on Sales Forecast

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   270.54
Mullen Automotive Stock: Volume, Price Action Point To Short-Squeeze
The "NEW" Oil and Gas Crisis: Lack Of Lithium (Ad)
Is Medtronic Stock Ready to Revive?
Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
The "NEW" Oil and Gas Crisis: Lack Of Lithium (Ad)
What Does Amazon's Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   270.54
Mullen Automotive Stock: Volume, Price Action Point To Short-Squeeze
The "NEW" Oil and Gas Crisis: Lack Of Lithium (Ad)
Is Medtronic Stock Ready to Revive?
Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
The "NEW" Oil and Gas Crisis: Lack Of Lithium (Ad)
What Does Amazon's Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   270.54
Mullen Automotive Stock: Volume, Price Action Point To Short-Squeeze
The "NEW" Oil and Gas Crisis: Lack Of Lithium (Ad)
Is Medtronic Stock Ready to Revive?
Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
The "NEW" Oil and Gas Crisis: Lack Of Lithium (Ad)
What Does Amazon's Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   270.54
Mullen Automotive Stock: Volume, Price Action Point To Short-Squeeze
The "NEW" Oil and Gas Crisis: Lack Of Lithium (Ad)
Is Medtronic Stock Ready to Revive?
Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
The "NEW" Oil and Gas Crisis: Lack Of Lithium (Ad)
What Does Amazon's Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

Pharmaceutical Stock Sinks on Sales Forecast

Mon., January 9, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock is sinking today, down 11.6% at $10.45 at last glance, after the company's sales forecast for its skin disease drug, Orladeyo, came in below estimates. The treatment prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE). In a statement, Cowen and Company noted that the forecast will "prove to be appropriately conservative." 

Today's slide as BCRX trading at its lowest level since June. Before this session's slump, the $12 level appeared to be providing pressure, as well as the shares' 200-day moving average. Year-over-year, the equity is now down 5.7%. 

BCRX Jan9

Options traders are chiming in at three times the average intraday volume after the news. So far, 5,194 calls have been exchanged alongside 1,049 puts, showing options bulls eyeing an attractive entry point after the negative price action. The January 2024 13- and 22-strike calls are the most popular, followed by January 2023 10- and 14-strike calls. 

It's also worth noting that short interest makes up 15.4% of BCRX's available float, leaving plenty of room for a short squeeze. At the stock's average pace of trading, it would take over 10 days to buy back these bearish bets. 

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Recent Videos

Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: