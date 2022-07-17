50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes

Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit

Sunday, July 17, 2022 | Frances D'emilio, Associated Press


Italian Premier Mario Draghi addresses the Senate in Rome, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Pleas were piling up in Italy on Sunday, July 17, 2022 aimed at persuading Draghi to stay in office instead of resigning as he tried to do last week after being betrayed by a major coalition partner. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP, File)

ROME (AP) — Pleas were piling up Sunday in Italy aimed at persuading Premier Mario Draghi to stay in office instead of resigning as he tried to do last week after being let down by a populist coalition partner.

Hundreds of mayors have signed an open letter. Union leaders and industrialists, who often have opposing agendas, have been united in pressing Draghi to keep on governing. Italy and other European nations are facing soaring energy costs, steep inflation, surging COVID-19 cases and the war in Ukraine. In addition, a severe drought is parching Italy.

By Sunday afternoon — three days after populist 5-Star Movement senators boycotted a confidence vote tied to an government energy relief bill — more than 80,000 citizens had signed a “Draghi stay” online petition, launched by former Premier Matteo Renzi, who heads a small centrist party in Draghi's 17-month-old government.

”Let's mobilize ourselves in every way to bring back Draghi to Chigi Palace (the premier's office),'' Renzi tweeted.

The letter originally grouped 11 mayors, including from Rome and Milan, but soon gained support from several hundred mayors of cities and towns, state TV said Sunday. The mayors cited the problems of everyday citizens as some of the “good reasons” Draghi should stay put. Financial markets consider the former European Central Bank chief as a pillar of solid fiscal governance for Italy, which is receiving billions in European Union pandemic recovery funds.

If Draghi has been moved by the entreaties, he wasn't saying.

The premier has been holed up in a countryside home mulling over what he'll tell Parliament on Wednesday. President Sergio Mattarella, who last week rebuffed Draghi's resignation, told him to lay out the political situation before lawmakers.

Clearly not budging was Giuseppe Conte, Draghi's predecessor, who triggered the crisis by having his 5-Star lawmakers walk out of the Senate vote because it contained a provision to build an incinerator in trash-choked Rome that the populists oppose.


Depending on support from his coalition partners ranging from the left to the right, Draghi had been forging ahead with economic and other reforms that are a requirement for Italy to receive 200 billion euros ($200 billion) in EU pandemic recovery funds.

His steadfast support for Ukraine, including sending military aid despite grumbling by the populists, has earned him statesman status in Europe.

Conte, whose left-leaning ruling coalition crumbled in 2021 amid pandemic struggles, over the weekend refused to pledge unwavering support for Draghi's national unity government. After huddling for hours with his squabbling Movement, Conte demanded that Draghi give the 5-Stars “guaranteed conditions of respect” and said his lawmakers could vote “from time to time” in favor of government measures.

Five-Star Sen. Gianmauro Dell'Olio insisted Sunday that if Draghi "wants to offer us peanuts, I don't believe that it's opportune for us to carry on with this government."

Ultimately, Mattarella must decide what to do if Draghi on Wednesday insists on resigning.

Mattarella could dissolve Parliament, triggering an early election as soon as late September. He could also see if there is political support for a limited-agenda government to stay in place until Italian lawmakers pass the national budget, necessary by year's end.

Should you invest $1,000 in Movano right now?

Before you consider Movano, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Movano wasn't on the list.

While Movano currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.