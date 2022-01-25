Prescription drugs, medical devices boost J&J in Q4

S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)

Prescription drugs, medical devices boost J&J in Q4

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer


Johnson's brand moisturizing oil, left, and soap, right, by Johnson & Johnson, sit together, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.74 billion, or $1.77. Adjusted for one-time charges, per-share earnings were $2.13, a penny better than expected on Wall Street, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Growing prescription drug and medical device sales nudged Johnson & Johnson past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, and the health care giant's COVID-19 vaccine gained momentum as well.

J&J's one-shot vaccine rang up $1.62 billion in sales in the last quarter of 2021, or more than double what it had recorded before the quarter, as drugstores and clinics started doling out booster shots.

The vaccine wound up bringing in $2.38 billion last year, or slightly less than what company leaders have said they expected. J&J said Tuesday that it forecasts vaccine sales of $3 billion to $3.5 billion this year too, as countries continue to fight variants of the coronavirus.

Much of J&J's vaccine sales came from outside the United States, where regulators said last month that most Americans should receive vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna instead of J&J’s version due to the rare blood clotting problem tied to the shot.

J&J has said it doesn't intend to profit from the vaccine.

Aside from growing vaccine sales, Johnson & Johnson also saw sales of its blood cancer treatment Darzalex jump 31% to about $1.65 billion.

Total sales from the company’s largest business, pharmaceuticals, jumped more than 16% to $14.29 billion in the quarter. Medical device sales also grew 4% to about $6.9 billion, even though the segment was still hurt by the ongoing pandemic, which has forced patients and hospitals to postpone surgeries and other care.

Johnson & Johnson said in November it will focus on those two segments by splitting off its consumer health business, which sells Band Aids and beauty products, into a separate, publicly traded company.

J&J has said it expects that separation to take place over the next couple years.

That segment brought in $3.66 billion in sales during the quarter.

Overall, the world’s biggest maker of health care products earned $4.74 billion in the fourth quarter, while sales grew 10% to $24.8 billion.

Research and development expenses also jumped 17% to $4.7 billion in the quarter.

Adjusted earnings totaled $2.13 per share, or a penny better than expected. Wall Street had expected revenue of $25.28 billion, according to FactSet.

J&J also debuted a strong 2022 forecast of per-share earnings between $10.40 and $10.60. That's better than the $10.35 Wall Street had been projecting.

Shares of J&J, which is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, were flat before the opening bell Tuesday amid a broad retreat by U.S. markets.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)2.8$164.27+0.8%2.58%24.55Buy$186.20
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.