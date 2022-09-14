50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)

Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority

Wed., September 14, 2022 | Audrey Mcavoy, Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world's most advanced astronomical observatories.

Two of the eight appointees — Lanakila Mangauil and Noe Noe Wong-Wilson — were leaders of 2019 protests that brought a halt to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, the latest observatory proposed for the mountain on Hawaii's Big Island.

Many Native Hawaiians consider the summit sacred, and protesters objected to building yet another telescope there. The summit currently hosts about a dozen telescopes built since the late 1960s.

Responding to the protests, the state created the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority this year with a new law that says Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment. Native Hawaiian cultural experts will have voting seats on the governing body, instead of merely advising the summit’s managers as they do now.

The eight nominations must be confirmed by the state Senate.

The authority will have 11 voting members. The other three are representatives of the Board of Land and Natural Resources, the University of Hawaii Board of Regents and Hawaii County's mayor.

Ige thanked the nominees for being willing to serve on the authority.

"Through this new stewardship model, I believe we can find a way for science and culture to coexist on Mauna Kea in a mutually beneficial way,” Ige said in a statement.

Also appointed is Kamanamaikalani Beamer, a University of Hawaii professor and former commissioner of the Hawaii State Water Resource Management Commission. He was named for his expertise in Hawaii Island land resource management.

Former Kamehameha Schools general counsel and former Hawaiian Telcom president John Komeiji was appointed for his business and finance experience.


The governor selected Rich Matsuda, an engineer who leads community relations for W.M. Keck Observatory, from three names submitted by Maunakea Observatories.

Matsuda, Wong-Wilson and Mangauil all served on a working group formed by the House of Representatives to develop recommendations for managing the mountain. The working group's report created the foundation for the new law.

——

This story has been corrected to say that John Komeiji is a former general counsel of Kamehameha Schools.

Should you invest $1,000 in Hawaiian right now?

Before you consider Hawaiian, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hawaiian wasn't on the list.

While Hawaiian currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.