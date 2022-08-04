S&P 500   4,155.17
DOW   32,812.50
QQQ   322.89
There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
pixel
PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher 
Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore 
pixel
Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon? 
AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
pixel
S&P 500   4,155.17
DOW   32,812.50
QQQ   322.89
There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
pixel
PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher 
Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore 
pixel
Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon? 
AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
pixel
S&P 500   4,155.17
DOW   32,812.50
QQQ   322.89
There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
pixel
PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher 
Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore 
pixel
Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon? 
AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
pixel
S&P 500   4,155.17
DOW   32,812.50
QQQ   322.89
There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
pixel
PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher 
Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore 
pixel
Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon? 
AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
pixel

Rights group says Sri Lanka harassed, intimidated protesters

Thu., August 4, 2022 | Krishan Francis, Associated Press


Protesters shout against president Ranil Wickremesinghe's government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka's new president says his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An international human rights group says Sri Lanka's government is using emergency laws to harass and arbitrarily detain protesters who are seeking political reform and accountability amid the island country's economic crisis.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement Wednesday that Sri Lanka's military sought to curtail protests through intimidation, surveillance, and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators, activists, lawyers and journalists since President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office last month.

Sri Lanka's Parliament approved a state of emergency July 27. The decree gives the president the power to make regulations in the interest of public security and order.

Wickremesinghe, who had ordered arrests of protesters, has said that although the protests started peacefully, groups with political interests took over later and became violent, citing the burning of dozens of ruling party politicians' homes in May.

Sri Lankans had been protesting for months over the country's economic crisis that has led to a severe shortage of many essential imported items like medicines, fuel and cooking gas. Wickremesinghe's predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country after protesters stormed his official residence and also occupied many key state buildings including the president's office, prime minister's office and the prime minister's official residence. Wickremesinghe was elected by Parliament to complete Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024.

In a speech to Parliament on Wednesday, Wickremesinghe promised leniency for those who took to violence unknowingly or at the instigation of others. He also promised to punish those who broke laws willfully.

Some of those arrested are accused of clashing with security forces and encouraging people to break into Parliament. Officials have also seized the passport of a British woman who posted about the protests on social media.


“The Sri Lankan government’s crackdown on peaceful dissent appears to be a misguided and unlawful attempt to divert attention from the need to address the country’s urgent economic crisis,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, Human Rights Watch's South Asia director.

Sri Lanka is bankrupt, having announced that it is suspending repayment of its foreign loans pending the outcome of talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package.

“Sri Lanka’s international partners should be clear that they need to be working with a rights-respecting administration to address Sri Lanka’s deeply rooted economic problems," Ganguly said.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.