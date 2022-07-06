Slovakia's coalition in crisis over tackling high inflation

×
S&P 500   3,827.44 (-0.10%)
DOW   30,899.79 (-0.22%)
QQQ   288.12 (+0.40%)
AAPL   142.76 (+0.85%)
MSFT   265.34 (+0.95%)
META   168.99 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,276.99 (+0.52%)
AMZN   114.18 (+0.60%)
TSLA   690.32 (-1.27%)
NVDA   151.38 (+1.16%)
NIO   20.61 (-7.08%)
BABA   117.29 (-2.36%)
AMD   75.22 (+0.03%)
MU   57.49 (+1.34%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.06 (-0.52%)
GE   61.58 (-0.73%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   95.87 (-1.35%)
AMC   12.46 (-2.50%)
PFE   52.07 (+0.83%)
PYPL   73.27 (-1.52%)
NFLX   183.72 (-1.16%)
S&P 500   3,827.44 (-0.10%)
DOW   30,899.79 (-0.22%)
QQQ   288.12 (+0.40%)
AAPL   142.76 (+0.85%)
MSFT   265.34 (+0.95%)
META   168.99 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,276.99 (+0.52%)
AMZN   114.18 (+0.60%)
TSLA   690.32 (-1.27%)
NVDA   151.38 (+1.16%)
NIO   20.61 (-7.08%)
BABA   117.29 (-2.36%)
AMD   75.22 (+0.03%)
MU   57.49 (+1.34%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.06 (-0.52%)
GE   61.58 (-0.73%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   95.87 (-1.35%)
AMC   12.46 (-2.50%)
PFE   52.07 (+0.83%)
PYPL   73.27 (-1.52%)
NFLX   183.72 (-1.16%)
S&P 500   3,827.44 (-0.10%)
DOW   30,899.79 (-0.22%)
QQQ   288.12 (+0.40%)
AAPL   142.76 (+0.85%)
MSFT   265.34 (+0.95%)
META   168.99 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,276.99 (+0.52%)
AMZN   114.18 (+0.60%)
TSLA   690.32 (-1.27%)
NVDA   151.38 (+1.16%)
NIO   20.61 (-7.08%)
BABA   117.29 (-2.36%)
AMD   75.22 (+0.03%)
MU   57.49 (+1.34%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.06 (-0.52%)
GE   61.58 (-0.73%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   95.87 (-1.35%)
AMC   12.46 (-2.50%)
PFE   52.07 (+0.83%)
PYPL   73.27 (-1.52%)
NFLX   183.72 (-1.16%)
S&P 500   3,827.44 (-0.10%)
DOW   30,899.79 (-0.22%)
QQQ   288.12 (+0.40%)
AAPL   142.76 (+0.85%)
MSFT   265.34 (+0.95%)
META   168.99 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,276.99 (+0.52%)
AMZN   114.18 (+0.60%)
TSLA   690.32 (-1.27%)
NVDA   151.38 (+1.16%)
NIO   20.61 (-7.08%)
BABA   117.29 (-2.36%)
AMD   75.22 (+0.03%)
MU   57.49 (+1.34%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.06 (-0.52%)
GE   61.58 (-0.73%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   95.87 (-1.35%)
AMC   12.46 (-2.50%)
PFE   52.07 (+0.83%)
PYPL   73.27 (-1.52%)
NFLX   183.72 (-1.16%)

Slovakia's coalition in crisis over tackling high inflation

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

Richard Sulik
Richard Sulik, leader of the Freedom and Solidarity Party, addresses the media in reaction to the first preliminary results of the general elections at its party's headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 5, 2016. Slovakia’s government is facing another crisis after a junior party threatened on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to withdraw from the four-party coalition. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government is facing another serious crisis after a junior party threatened on Wednesday to withdraw from the four-party coalition over disagreements about how to deal with rising inflation.

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity party said it wasn't willing to be in the government anymore because of Finance Minister Igor Matovic, a populist leader whose Ordinary People party won the 2020 parliamentary election.

“Igor Matovic is the biggest problem of the coalition,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulik, the leader of Freedom and Solidarity.

Sulik has often clashed with Matovic, considered a populist politician, over how to tackle soaring inflation driven by high energy prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Freedom and Solidarity gave Prime Minister Eduard Heger a deadline until the end of August to reshuffle the Cabinet and rule without Matovic or its four ministers would resign.

Matovic’s Ordinary People party has rejected that option.

“Slovakia has been facing the hardest time in history,” Heger said. “This is not the time for the government to fall."

After winning the election on an anti-corruption ticket two years ago, Matovic struck a deal to govern with Freedom and Solidarity, the conservative For People party, and We Are Family, a populist right-wing group that is allied with France’s far-right National Rally party.

The government made the fight against corruption a key policy issue.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, it collapsed as Matovic was forced to resign as prime minister after he orchestrated a secret deal to acquire 2 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine despite disagreement among his coalition partners.

The same parties formed a new government with Heger, who is a close ally of Matovic’s and deputy head of his Ordinary People party, appointed as a new prime minister while Matovic assumed his previous post of finance minister in the new government.


The current Slovak government has been donating arms to Ukrainian armed forces while opening its border for the refugees.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.