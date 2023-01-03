QQQ   264.48 (-0.68%)
AAPL   125.07 (-3.74%)
MSFT   239.58 (-0.10%)
META   124.74 (+3.66%)
GOOGL   89.12 (+1.01%)
AMZN   85.82 (+2.17%)
TSLA   108.10 (-12.24%)
NVDA   143.15 (-2.05%)
NIO   9.63 (-1.23%)
BABA   91.98 (+4.42%)
AMD   64.02 (-1.16%)
T   18.74 (+1.79%)
MU   50.37 (+0.78%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.98 (+1.42%)
DIS   88.97 (+2.41%)
AMC   3.93 (-3.44%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.04%)
PYPL   74.58 (+4.72%)
NFLX   294.95 (+0.02%)
QQQ   264.48 (-0.68%)
AAPL   125.07 (-3.74%)
MSFT   239.58 (-0.10%)
META   124.74 (+3.66%)
GOOGL   89.12 (+1.01%)
AMZN   85.82 (+2.17%)
TSLA   108.10 (-12.24%)
NVDA   143.15 (-2.05%)
NIO   9.63 (-1.23%)
BABA   91.98 (+4.42%)
AMD   64.02 (-1.16%)
T   18.74 (+1.79%)
MU   50.37 (+0.78%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.98 (+1.42%)
DIS   88.97 (+2.41%)
AMC   3.93 (-3.44%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.04%)
PYPL   74.58 (+4.72%)
NFLX   294.95 (+0.02%)
QQQ   264.48 (-0.68%)
AAPL   125.07 (-3.74%)
MSFT   239.58 (-0.10%)
META   124.74 (+3.66%)
GOOGL   89.12 (+1.01%)
AMZN   85.82 (+2.17%)
TSLA   108.10 (-12.24%)
NVDA   143.15 (-2.05%)
NIO   9.63 (-1.23%)
BABA   91.98 (+4.42%)
AMD   64.02 (-1.16%)
T   18.74 (+1.79%)
MU   50.37 (+0.78%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.98 (+1.42%)
DIS   88.97 (+2.41%)
AMC   3.93 (-3.44%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.04%)
PYPL   74.58 (+4.72%)
NFLX   294.95 (+0.02%)
QQQ   264.48 (-0.68%)
AAPL   125.07 (-3.74%)
MSFT   239.58 (-0.10%)
META   124.74 (+3.66%)
GOOGL   89.12 (+1.01%)
AMZN   85.82 (+2.17%)
TSLA   108.10 (-12.24%)
NVDA   143.15 (-2.05%)
NIO   9.63 (-1.23%)
BABA   91.98 (+4.42%)
AMD   64.02 (-1.16%)
T   18.74 (+1.79%)
MU   50.37 (+0.78%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.98 (+1.42%)
DIS   88.97 (+2.41%)
AMC   3.93 (-3.44%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.04%)
PYPL   74.58 (+4.72%)
NFLX   294.95 (+0.02%)

Southwest apologizes, gives customers frequent-flyer points

Tue., January 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

Travelers queue up at the check-in counters for Southwest Airlines in Denver International Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Denver. Southwest Airlines is trying to fix its relationship with travelers who got stuck by canceled flights over the holidays. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Southwest told affected travelers that they will get 25,000 frequent-flyer points, which are worth more than $300 in tickets. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is trying to make travelers who were caught in its surge of canceled flights over the holidays feel a bit better about the airline by giving them 25,000 frequent-flyer points.

The airline says the points are worth more than $300 in flights.

Southwest included the offer in a letter — another apology for the meltdown — from CEO Bob Jordan.

“I know that no amount of apologies can undo your experience,” Jordan wrote. He added the airline is acting “with great urgency” to process refunds, return lost bags and handle requests for reimbursement of costs incurred by stranded travelers.

Dallas-based Southwest canceled more than 15,000 flights between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30, according to tracking service FlightAware. The flight disruptions began with a winter storm that swept across the country. While other airlines recovered after a couple days, Southwest continued to struggle with crews and airplanes that were stranded far from where they were supposed to be.

Southwest said people booked on flights from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2 that were canceled or “significantly” delayed received the 25,000 points. It has not disclosed how many passengers were booked on those flights.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Recent Videos

Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: