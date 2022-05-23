Starbucks leaving Russian market, shutting 130 stores

S&P 500   3,937.65 (+0.93%)
DOW   31,700.86 (+1.40%)
QQQ   290.44 (+0.61%)
AAPL   140.42 (+2.06%)
MSFT   257.91 (+2.12%)
FB   195.04 (+0.78%)
GOOGL   2,221.08 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,115.00 (-1.71%)
TSLA   670.93 (+1.06%)
NVDA   165.76 (-0.71%)
BABA   86.64 (-0.17%)
NIO   15.75 (-4.20%)
AMD   92.61 (-0.95%)
CGC   5.31 (-3.80%)
MU   69.69 (+1.15%)
T   20.63 (+1.13%)
GE   75.96 (+0.94%)
F   12.73 (+1.84%)
DIS   102.91 (+0.48%)
AMC   11.79 (-2.00%)
PFE   53.57 (+2.10%)
PYPL   81.37 (+1.03%)
NFLX   183.08 (-1.75%)
S&P 500   3,937.65 (+0.93%)
DOW   31,700.86 (+1.40%)
QQQ   290.44 (+0.61%)
AAPL   140.42 (+2.06%)
MSFT   257.91 (+2.12%)
FB   195.04 (+0.78%)
GOOGL   2,221.08 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,115.00 (-1.71%)
TSLA   670.93 (+1.06%)
NVDA   165.76 (-0.71%)
BABA   86.64 (-0.17%)
NIO   15.75 (-4.20%)
AMD   92.61 (-0.95%)
CGC   5.31 (-3.80%)
MU   69.69 (+1.15%)
T   20.63 (+1.13%)
GE   75.96 (+0.94%)
F   12.73 (+1.84%)
DIS   102.91 (+0.48%)
AMC   11.79 (-2.00%)
PFE   53.57 (+2.10%)
PYPL   81.37 (+1.03%)
NFLX   183.08 (-1.75%)
S&P 500   3,937.65 (+0.93%)
DOW   31,700.86 (+1.40%)
QQQ   290.44 (+0.61%)
AAPL   140.42 (+2.06%)
MSFT   257.91 (+2.12%)
FB   195.04 (+0.78%)
GOOGL   2,221.08 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,115.00 (-1.71%)
TSLA   670.93 (+1.06%)
NVDA   165.76 (-0.71%)
BABA   86.64 (-0.17%)
NIO   15.75 (-4.20%)
AMD   92.61 (-0.95%)
CGC   5.31 (-3.80%)
MU   69.69 (+1.15%)
T   20.63 (+1.13%)
GE   75.96 (+0.94%)
F   12.73 (+1.84%)
DIS   102.91 (+0.48%)
AMC   11.79 (-2.00%)
PFE   53.57 (+2.10%)
PYPL   81.37 (+1.03%)
NFLX   183.08 (-1.75%)
S&P 500   3,937.65 (+0.93%)
DOW   31,700.86 (+1.40%)
QQQ   290.44 (+0.61%)
AAPL   140.42 (+2.06%)
MSFT   257.91 (+2.12%)
FB   195.04 (+0.78%)
GOOGL   2,221.08 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,115.00 (-1.71%)
TSLA   670.93 (+1.06%)
NVDA   165.76 (-0.71%)
BABA   86.64 (-0.17%)
NIO   15.75 (-4.20%)
AMD   92.61 (-0.95%)
CGC   5.31 (-3.80%)
MU   69.69 (+1.15%)
T   20.63 (+1.13%)
GE   75.96 (+0.94%)
F   12.73 (+1.84%)
DIS   102.91 (+0.48%)
AMC   11.79 (-2.00%)
PFE   53.57 (+2.10%)
PYPL   81.37 (+1.03%)
NFLX   183.08 (-1.75%)

Starbucks leaving Russian market, shutting 130 stores

Monday, May 23, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin


A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen April 26, 2022. Starbucks says it will pay travel expenses for U.S. employees to access abortion or gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren't available within 100 miles of a worker’s home. The Seattle coffee chain says, Monday, May 16, 2022, the benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees Monday, the Seattle coffee giant said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

Starbucks' move follows McDonald's exit from the Russian market last week. McDonald's is selling its stores __ which are almost all owned by the company __ to an existing Russian franchisee. The stores won't be allowed to use McDonald's name or menu.

Starbucks' stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator. A spokesperson for Alshaya referred questions to Starbucks on Monday.

Starbucks entered the Russian market in 2007. In early March, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Starbucks announced that it would keep its Russian stores open but donate any profits to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

But a few days later __ after Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, McDonald's and others temporarily halted their business in Russia __ Starbucks changed course and temporarily closed its Russian stores.

“Through this dynamic situation, we will continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency,” then Starbucks Corp. CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a message to employees.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
McDonald's (MCD)
3.4179 of 5 stars		$236.20+1.0%2.34%24.94Buy$281.81
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.