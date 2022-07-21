Stocks end higher as Wall Street's winning week rolls on

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,998.95 (+0.99%)
DOW   32,036.90 (+0.51%)
QQQ   305.55 (+0.83%)
AAPL   155.18 (+1.40%)
MSFT   264.06 (+0.68%)
META   174.00 (-4.96%)
GOOGL   111.04 (-2.51%)
AMZN   123.42 (+0.53%)
TSLA   812.00 (+9.36%)
NVDA   177.00 (-0.60%)
NIO   20.57 (+0.98%)
BABA   104.73 (+0.74%)
AMD   89.99 (+0.63%)
MU   62.20 (-1.74%)
CGC   2.73 (-10.49%)
T   18.85 (-7.96%)
GE   68.13 (+0.35%)
F   12.97 (+1.89%)
DIS   103.60 (+0.24%)
AMC   16.81 (-4.05%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.59%)
PYPL   82.26 (+2.52%)
NFLX   222.99 (+3.03%)
S&P 500   3,998.95 (+0.99%)
DOW   32,036.90 (+0.51%)
QQQ   305.55 (+0.83%)
AAPL   155.18 (+1.40%)
MSFT   264.06 (+0.68%)
META   174.00 (-4.96%)
GOOGL   111.04 (-2.51%)
AMZN   123.42 (+0.53%)
TSLA   812.00 (+9.36%)
NVDA   177.00 (-0.60%)
NIO   20.57 (+0.98%)
BABA   104.73 (+0.74%)
AMD   89.99 (+0.63%)
MU   62.20 (-1.74%)
CGC   2.73 (-10.49%)
T   18.85 (-7.96%)
GE   68.13 (+0.35%)
F   12.97 (+1.89%)
DIS   103.60 (+0.24%)
AMC   16.81 (-4.05%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.59%)
PYPL   82.26 (+2.52%)
NFLX   222.99 (+3.03%)
S&P 500   3,998.95 (+0.99%)
DOW   32,036.90 (+0.51%)
QQQ   305.55 (+0.83%)
AAPL   155.18 (+1.40%)
MSFT   264.06 (+0.68%)
META   174.00 (-4.96%)
GOOGL   111.04 (-2.51%)
AMZN   123.42 (+0.53%)
TSLA   812.00 (+9.36%)
NVDA   177.00 (-0.60%)
NIO   20.57 (+0.98%)
BABA   104.73 (+0.74%)
AMD   89.99 (+0.63%)
MU   62.20 (-1.74%)
CGC   2.73 (-10.49%)
T   18.85 (-7.96%)
GE   68.13 (+0.35%)
F   12.97 (+1.89%)
DIS   103.60 (+0.24%)
AMC   16.81 (-4.05%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.59%)
PYPL   82.26 (+2.52%)
NFLX   222.99 (+3.03%)
S&P 500   3,998.95 (+0.99%)
DOW   32,036.90 (+0.51%)
QQQ   305.55 (+0.83%)
AAPL   155.18 (+1.40%)
MSFT   264.06 (+0.68%)
META   174.00 (-4.96%)
GOOGL   111.04 (-2.51%)
AMZN   123.42 (+0.53%)
TSLA   812.00 (+9.36%)
NVDA   177.00 (-0.60%)
NIO   20.57 (+0.98%)
BABA   104.73 (+0.74%)
AMD   89.99 (+0.63%)
MU   62.20 (-1.74%)
CGC   2.73 (-10.49%)
T   18.85 (-7.96%)
GE   68.13 (+0.35%)
F   12.97 (+1.89%)
DIS   103.60 (+0.24%)
AMC   16.81 (-4.05%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.59%)
PYPL   82.26 (+2.52%)
NFLX   222.99 (+3.03%)

Stocks end higher as Wall Street's winning week rolls on

Thursday, July 21, 2022 | Stan Choe And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, Thursday, July 21, as traders look over some mixed news on company earnings. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Stocks on Wall Street closed higher Thursday, building on their winning week, as investors sifted through a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits.

The S&P 500 rose 1% after shaking off an early stumble, returning to its highest level in six weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also recovered from a midafternoon slide to end 0.5% higher, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.4% as Tesla and technology stocks led the market.

Much of Wall Street’s focus was on Europe, where a yearslong experiment with negative interest rates came to a close. In the United States, reports suggested the economy is slowing more than expected, while a better-than-expected profit report from Tesla headlined a mixed set from the nation’s biggest companies. Stocks briefly lost ground after President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID.

At the center of this year’s sell-off for financial markets has been the world’s punishingly high inflation, and the moves made by central banks to squash it. On Thursday, the European Central Bank surprised markets when it raised interest rates by more than expected, its first increase in 11 years.

"I was trading right when the ECB (news) came out and it actually caused long-term bonds to rally,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Investors also bid up stock prices. The S&P 500 rose 39.05 points to 3,998.95. The latest gains extended the benchmark index's winning streak to a third day.

The Dow rose 162.06 points to 32,036.90, while the Nasdaq added 161.96 points at 12,059.61. The major indexes are all on pace for a weekly gain.

Smaller company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 gained 8.74 points, or 0.5%, at 1,836.69.

As with the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is set to raise rates next week for a fourth time this year, the hope is that higher rates will slow the economy enough to beat back high inflation. The risk is that higher rates push down on investment prices, and too-aggressive hikes could cause a recession.


In the U.S., some areas of the economy have already begun to soften.

The highest number of workers filed for unemployment benefits last week in eight months, though it remains low compared with history. A separate report released Thursday morning showed manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region weakened by significantly more than economists expected.

The discouraging data helped pull Treasury yields lower and could steer the Federal Reserve toward less aggressive hikes on interest rates. That in turn could help support stocks.

The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to move with expectations for the Fed, slumped to 3.09% from 3.25% late Wednesday. Forecasts among traders for what the Federal Reserve will do at its meeting next week have tilted toward an increase of 0.75 percentage points and away from a colossal hike of a full percentage point.

The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.90% from 3.03%.

The primary reason stocks have rallied this week on Wall Street has been strong profit reports from big U.S. companies. If they can deliver continued growth despite high inflation, that would prop up one of the two main levers that set stock prices. The other depends on where interest rates go.

Tesla climbed 9.8% in the first trading after the electric-vehicle maker reported results for the spring that were better than analysts expected. It was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500.

Steelmaker Nucor jumped 9.1% after its results topped forecasts. Philip Morris International, the tobacco company, rose 4.2% after reporting stronger profit than expected.

On the losing side were airlines following some disappointing reports.

United Airlines tumbled 10.2% after its profit and revenue fell short of expectations. It also scaled back its plans for growth later this year. American Airlines fell 7.4% after it reported weaker earnings than expected, though its revenue topped forecasts.

AT&T sank 7.6% even though it reported better profit and revenue than Wall Street forecast. It cut its forecast for the amount of cash it will generate this year.

Stocks of energy companies also fell as the price of U.S. crude oil settled 3.5% lower.

European stocks ended mixed, with several events keeping the continent in the market's spotlight beyond the European Central Bank's momentous moves.

A key pipeline carrying natural gas into the region reopened Thursday, though worries continue that Russia may restrict supplies to punish allies of Ukraine. In Italy, Premier Mario Draghi resigned after his ruling coalition fell apart. That adds more uncertainty as Europe contends with the war in Ukraine, high inflation and the potential for trouble in Europe's bond markets.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% after the Bank of Japan announced no major policy changes after a two-day meeting, as was widely expected. It's been a holdout in the global rush to raise interest rates.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Philip Morris International (PM)
2.2688 of 5 stars		$93.58+4.2%5.34%16.19Moderate Buy$111.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.