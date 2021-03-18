Stocks fall, pulled down by IT and energy; bond yields rise

Thursday, March 18, 2021 | The Associated Press


A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, March 18, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its key interest rate would be kept near zero through 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Stocks were mostly lower in morning trading Thursday, as another tick up in bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies and the energy sector. Bank stocks were among the best performers as investors bet that higher interest rates would translate into higher profits.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.6% as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3%, helped by bank stocks, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5%.

The market touched new highs a day earlier after the Fed said U.S. economic growth should rebound to 6.5% this year — the strongest since the 1980s — and inflation will climb above 2% for the first time in years.

Bond yields ticked higher again, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.74%, a level not seen since January 2020.

Big technology stocks continued to be volatile and move mostly downward, as the tick up in bond yields has made expensive technology stocks less attractive. Apple shares fell 2%, Tesla was down 3%, and Microsoft fell 1.5%.

Investors have worried that if inflation picks up, central banks might respond by raising interest rates, which would cool economic growth. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at a news conference appeared to reassure them. Fed officials have said they would let the U.S. economy “run hot” to make sure a recovery is gaining traction.

The U.S. economy still has a lot of recovering to do. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week rose to 770,000, remaining well above historic norms for that metric.

Bank stocks, which tend to do well as interest rates rise and economies improve, were moving higher. Wells Fargo was up 4%, Bank of America was up 5% and JPMorgan Chase was up 4%.

Investors are betting the economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The $1,400 stimulus checks the Biden administration began sending to individuals last weekend are helping. Fed policymakers foresee unemployment falling from 6.2% to 4.5% by year’s end and to 3.9% at the end of 2022.

Energy prices fell as well, with U.S. crude oil losing 4% to $62.15 a barrel in New York. That dragged energy companies lower as well. The energy sector of the S&P 500 was down 1.1%.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)2.4$39.83+5.0%1.81%19.72Buy$33.14
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)2.5$161.31+4.0%2.23%21.09Buy$131.90
Tesla (TSLA)1.4$676.54-3.6%N/A1,358.51Hold$324.92
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)2.0$41.47+4.1%0.96%112.08Buy$33.96
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending

There are more than 200 publicly-traded real-estate investment trusts (REITs) that you can buy through your brokerage account. Given the sheer number of REITs, it can be hard to identify which real-estate stocks are going to outperform the market.

Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analysts issue approximately 4,000 distinct recommendations for REITs. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same REIT.

This slide show lists the 15 REITs that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.