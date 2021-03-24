Stocks move higher as banks, industrial companies recover

The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stocks are off to a solid start on Wall Street as banks made up some of the ground they lost a day earlier. Industrial companies were also strong early Wednesday, March 24 helping to push the benchmark S&P 500 index up 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stocks were moving higher on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in bank and industrial stocks. Bond yields were steady after rising earlier this week.
Investors continue to turn their attention to Washington, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are speaking about the government's stimulus efforts to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Both will speak in front of the Senate later Wednesday.
The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% as of 11:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1% and the Nasdaq Composite was effectively unchanged.
Bank stocks, which took a beating on Tuesday, were among the best performers. Shares of banks have been volatile the last couple of weeks as investors try to gauge the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy. Higher interest rates can slow economic momentum, but they also allow banks to charge more for loans.
Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup were all up 2%.
Technology stocks were modestly lower, pulling the technology-heavy Nasdaq down compared to the other indexes. Apple was down 1% while Facebook and Microsoft were down 0.5%.
GameStop sank nearly 20% after reporting results that missed Wall Street’s forecasts, though the stock is still up nearly eightfold since the beginning of the year after it became a social media darling for a swarm of online investors. The company took no questions from investors on its quarterly conference call late Tuesday
The pandemic remains a dominant topic for investors. Stocks fell on Tuesday after Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, and the Netherlands extended lockdowns and imposed new travel and business curbs in response to spikes in infection. That followed similar moves earlier by Italy and France.
The bond market was relatively quiet for a change. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 1.64%. It had been as high as 1.74% last week, which caused the stock market to go into selling mode.
Bond yields have risen this year as traders have been watching the potential for inflation pressures to pick up after struggling economies were flooded with credit and government spending. That has depressed U.S. bond prices, prompting some to shift money out of stocks.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Sports Betting Stocks That Will Shine Beyond March Madness
One of the many consequences of the novel coronavirus was the shutdown of live sports. For sports-minded individuals, one of the events that were missed the most was the NCAA Basketball Tournament affectionately known as March Madness.
But in addition to missing the entertainment that sports provide, cities and states realized, if they didn’t already, that sports are an economic necessity.
Live sports may also be a key to their post-pandemic future. But this goes beyond hotels and restaurants.
Sports betting has become big business. Currently, 25 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting either by statute or by ballot initiative. That list is likely to grow. Many states face budget deficits and want to legalize sports betting for the revenue that it could receive.
And this is about more than allowing gamblers to place bets via a sportsbook in a casino. The real driver for this is mobile sports betting. According to the American Gaming Association, over 47 million people are expected to place bets during the NCAA basketball tournament, with approximately one-third of those bets (17.8 million) being placed online.
To help you take advantage of this still-emerging trend, we’ve put together this special presentation. Here we’ll highlight seven sports betting stocks that should generate significant revenue during March Madness and beyond.
View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks That Will Shine Beyond March Madness".