Swiss retailer rolls out 'coffee balls' to replace capsules

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

Swiss retailer rolls out 'coffee balls' to replace capsules

Tue., September 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss retailer Migros said Tuesday that it is launching a coffeemaking system designed to replace capsules that produce thousands of tons of waste worldwide each year.

The cooperative said its spherical capsules — described as “coffee balls” — are fully compostable, unlike the plastic and aluminum containers popularized by its rival Nestle under the brand Nespresso 36 years ago.

Migros said its coffee balls are encased in a thin, flavorless, seaweed-based cover that can be discarded with the spent coffee after use.

The company said the CoffeeB system, which also features a special coffeemaker, will be rolled out first in Switzerland and France this year, followed by Germany in 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.