Target, Krispy Kreme fall; Hill International, Lowe's rise

Wed., August 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Target Corp., down $4.85 to $175.34.

The retailer's second-quarter profit fell far short of Wall Street forecasts as it slashed prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and electronics.

Lowe's Companies Inc., up $1.25 to $215.37.

The home improvement retailer's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Children's Place Inc., down $6.02 to $48.93.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain reported a surprise second-quarter loss due to supply chain problems and inflation.

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $9.52 to $142.29.

The scientific instrument maker raised its financial forecast for the year after reporting strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Krispy Kreme Inc., down $1.76 to $12.76.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer's second-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Manchester United Plc., up 89 cents to $13.67.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he was buying the English soccer team Manchester United, before calling it a joke a few hours later.

Chevron Corp., up $1.29 to $157.70.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Hill International Inc., up $1.05 to $2.79.

Global Infrastructure Solutions is buying the construction consultant for about $173 million.

