Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, breaking winning streak

S&P 500   4,228.48 (-1.29%)
DOW   33,706.74 (-0.86%)
QQQ   322.86 (-1.95%)
AAPL   171.52 (-1.51%)
MSFT   286.15 (-1.39%)
META   167.96 (-3.84%)
GOOGL   117.21 (-2.46%)
AMZN   138.23 (-2.86%)
TSLA   890.00 (-2.05%)
NVDA   178.49 (-4.92%)
NIO   19.05 (-4.32%)
BABA   89.63 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.95 (-4.47%)
T   18.43 (+0.00%)
MU   60.51 (-3.92%)
CGC   3.82 (+0.26%)
F   15.88 (-1.67%)
GE   77.72 (-1.88%)
DIS   120.14 (-2.06%)
AMC   18.02 (-6.58%)
PYPL   96.56 (-3.30%)
PFE   49.15 (+1.17%)
NFLX   241.16 (-1.64%)
S&P 500   4,228.48 (-1.29%)
DOW   33,706.74 (-0.86%)
QQQ   322.86 (-1.95%)
AAPL   171.52 (-1.51%)
MSFT   286.15 (-1.39%)
META   167.96 (-3.84%)
GOOGL   117.21 (-2.46%)
AMZN   138.23 (-2.86%)
TSLA   890.00 (-2.05%)
NVDA   178.49 (-4.92%)
NIO   19.05 (-4.32%)
BABA   89.63 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.95 (-4.47%)
T   18.43 (+0.00%)
MU   60.51 (-3.92%)
CGC   3.82 (+0.26%)
F   15.88 (-1.67%)
GE   77.72 (-1.88%)
DIS   120.14 (-2.06%)
AMC   18.02 (-6.58%)
PYPL   96.56 (-3.30%)
PFE   49.15 (+1.17%)
NFLX   241.16 (-1.64%)
S&P 500   4,228.48 (-1.29%)
DOW   33,706.74 (-0.86%)
QQQ   322.86 (-1.95%)
AAPL   171.52 (-1.51%)
MSFT   286.15 (-1.39%)
META   167.96 (-3.84%)
GOOGL   117.21 (-2.46%)
AMZN   138.23 (-2.86%)
TSLA   890.00 (-2.05%)
NVDA   178.49 (-4.92%)
NIO   19.05 (-4.32%)
BABA   89.63 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.95 (-4.47%)
T   18.43 (+0.00%)
MU   60.51 (-3.92%)
CGC   3.82 (+0.26%)
F   15.88 (-1.67%)
GE   77.72 (-1.88%)
DIS   120.14 (-2.06%)
AMC   18.02 (-6.58%)
PYPL   96.56 (-3.30%)
PFE   49.15 (+1.17%)
NFLX   241.16 (-1.64%)
S&P 500   4,228.48 (-1.29%)
DOW   33,706.74 (-0.86%)
QQQ   322.86 (-1.95%)
AAPL   171.52 (-1.51%)
MSFT   286.15 (-1.39%)
META   167.96 (-3.84%)
GOOGL   117.21 (-2.46%)
AMZN   138.23 (-2.86%)
TSLA   890.00 (-2.05%)
NVDA   178.49 (-4.92%)
NIO   19.05 (-4.32%)
BABA   89.63 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.95 (-4.47%)
T   18.43 (+0.00%)
MU   60.51 (-3.92%)
CGC   3.82 (+0.26%)
F   15.88 (-1.67%)
GE   77.72 (-1.88%)
DIS   120.14 (-2.06%)
AMC   18.02 (-6.58%)
PYPL   96.56 (-3.30%)
PFE   49.15 (+1.17%)
NFLX   241.16 (-1.64%)

Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, breaking winning streak

Fri., August 19, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


Statues adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, July 14, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track to break a four-week winning streak. The benchmark index was off 0.9% in the early going Friday, Aug. 19. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Technology stocks led Wall Street lower, leaving major indexes in the red for the week. The benchmark S&P 500 index gave back 1.3% Friday, breaking a four-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond plunged after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the struggling retailer. General Motors rose after reinstating its dividend, and Foot Locker soared after replacing its CEO and reporting better-than-expected earnings. Treasury yields rose.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, putting major indexes on track for losses that will end a solid run of weekly gains.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:29 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is now on pace to break a four-week winning streak. The Nasdaq fell 2% and is also set to end four weeks of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 293 points, or 0.9%, to 33,706 and is slightly in the red for the week.

Technology stocks had some of the biggest losses and the sector's dip weighed heavily on the broader market. Microsoft fell 1.3%.

Retailers, banks and communications companies also fell sharply amid the broad slide.

Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond sank 43.8% after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the company.

Small company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 2.3% lower.

Cryptocurrencies fell broadly as Bitcoin slumped 8.5% to $21,434, according to CoinDesk.

Bright spots included General Motors, which rose 2.9% after reinstating its dividend. Foot Locker soared 21.1% after replacing its CEO and reporting earnings that beat Wall Street’s estimates.


Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.98% from 2.89% late Thursday.

Trading has been choppy throughout the week as investors reviewed the latest batch of earnings from retailers and updates on spending, home sales and the employment market.

Big retailers including Walmart and Target have warned investors that inflation is crimping consumer spending. Department store owner Macy's will report its results next week.

A report on retail sales this week showed that spending remains resilient as gasoline prices fall and help ease some pressure from inflation.

Wall Street is trying to determine how stubbornly hot inflation is affecting businesses and consumers and whether the economy can remain resilient and avoid a recession.

The data from government and corporate reports is also being closely watched as investors try to determine how the Federal Reserve will continue with its plan to fight inflation by raising interest rates. The goal is to raise rates and slow down economic growth to cool inflation. But, the central bank is threading a fine line between taming inflation in an already slowing economy and hitting the brakes too hard and veering the economy into a recession.

Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting released this week said inflation is still is too high and made clear the central bank will keep raising interest rates. The central bank has raised interest rates twice this year by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. Forecasters currently expect a hike of a half-percentage point at the board’s next meeting.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.