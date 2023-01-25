QQQ   287.73 (-0.22%)
AAPL   141.86 (-0.47%)
MSFT   240.61 (-0.59%)
META   141.50 (-1.15%)
GOOGL   95.22 (-2.54%)
AMZN   97.18 (+0.89%)
TSLA   144.43 (+0.38%)
NVDA   193.23 (+0.30%)
NIO   11.63 (-0.43%)
BABA   120.25 (+0.68%)
AMD   74.91 (+0.28%)
T   20.42 (+6.58%)
MU   61.54 (+0.46%)
F   12.79 (+0.39%)
CGC   2.76 (+0.00%)
GE   80.79 (+0.11%)
DIS   108.12 (+2.00%)
AMC   5.33 (-3.09%)
PFE   45.07 (+0.81%)
PYPL   79.10 (-0.60%)
NFLX   367.96 (+1.14%)
Tesla says its 4Q profit up 59%, expects strong margins

Wed., January 25, 2023 | Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

In this April 22, 2021, photo shows a Tesla Supercharger station in Buford, Ga. Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.

The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company’s profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.

On Jan. 13, the company cut prices in the U.S. and China, its two biggest markets, by up to 20% on some models, leading many analysts to believe that demand had fallen due to high prices and rising interest rates.

