The Latest: Biden: I won't immediately lift China tariffs

S&P 500   3,669.73 (+0.20%)
DOW   29,873.06 (+0.16%)
QQQ   303.55 (+0.03%)
AAPL   122.85 (+0.11%)
MSFT   214.82 (-0.64%)
FB   287.89 (+0.47%)
GOOGL   1,828.92 (+1.87%)
AMZN   3,208.94 (-0.35%)
TSLA   559.75 (-4.28%)
NVDA   543.48 (+1.47%)
BABA   261.75 (-0.86%)
CGC   28.22 (+5.89%)
GE   10.43 (+2.76%)
MU   69.00 (+2.86%)
AMD   94.12 (+1.61%)
T   28.99 (+0.42%)
NIO   47.17 (+3.99%)
F   9.19 (-0.54%)
ACB   10.62 (+8.92%)
NFLX   503.75 (-0.16%)
BA   222.80 (+4.60%)
GILD   61.12 (+0.00%)
DIS   153.71 (+2.86%)
S&P 500   3,669.73 (+0.20%)
DOW   29,873.06 (+0.16%)
QQQ   303.55 (+0.03%)
AAPL   122.85 (+0.11%)
MSFT   214.82 (-0.64%)
FB   287.89 (+0.47%)
GOOGL   1,828.92 (+1.87%)
AMZN   3,208.94 (-0.35%)
TSLA   559.75 (-4.28%)
NVDA   543.48 (+1.47%)
BABA   261.75 (-0.86%)
CGC   28.22 (+5.89%)
GE   10.43 (+2.76%)
MU   69.00 (+2.86%)
AMD   94.12 (+1.61%)
T   28.99 (+0.42%)
NIO   47.17 (+3.99%)
F   9.19 (-0.54%)
ACB   10.62 (+8.92%)
NFLX   503.75 (-0.16%)
BA   222.80 (+4.60%)
GILD   61.12 (+0.00%)
DIS   153.71 (+2.86%)
S&P 500   3,669.73 (+0.20%)
DOW   29,873.06 (+0.16%)
QQQ   303.55 (+0.03%)
AAPL   122.85 (+0.11%)
MSFT   214.82 (-0.64%)
FB   287.89 (+0.47%)
GOOGL   1,828.92 (+1.87%)
AMZN   3,208.94 (-0.35%)
TSLA   559.75 (-4.28%)
NVDA   543.48 (+1.47%)
BABA   261.75 (-0.86%)
CGC   28.22 (+5.89%)
GE   10.43 (+2.76%)
MU   69.00 (+2.86%)
AMD   94.12 (+1.61%)
T   28.99 (+0.42%)
NIO   47.17 (+3.99%)
F   9.19 (-0.54%)
ACB   10.62 (+8.92%)
NFLX   503.75 (-0.16%)
BA   222.80 (+4.60%)
GILD   61.12 (+0.00%)
DIS   153.71 (+2.86%)
S&P 500   3,669.73 (+0.20%)
DOW   29,873.06 (+0.16%)
QQQ   303.55 (+0.03%)
AAPL   122.85 (+0.11%)
MSFT   214.82 (-0.64%)
FB   287.89 (+0.47%)
GOOGL   1,828.92 (+1.87%)
AMZN   3,208.94 (-0.35%)
TSLA   559.75 (-4.28%)
NVDA   543.48 (+1.47%)
BABA   261.75 (-0.86%)
CGC   28.22 (+5.89%)
GE   10.43 (+2.76%)
MU   69.00 (+2.86%)
AMD   94.12 (+1.61%)
T   28.99 (+0.42%)
NIO   47.17 (+3.99%)
F   9.19 (-0.54%)
ACB   10.62 (+8.92%)
NFLX   503.75 (-0.16%)
BA   222.80 (+4.60%)
GILD   61.12 (+0.00%)
DIS   153.71 (+2.86%)
Log in

The Latest: Biden: I won't immediately lift China tariffs

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | The Associated Press


President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden says he won’t immediately lift tariffs placed by President Donald Trump on many imports from China or break Trump’s initial trade deal.

Biden says he wants to maximize his leverage in future talks with the United States' geopolitical rival.

Speaking to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, Biden said, “I’m not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs.” Biden adds in Friedman's column published Wednesday: “I’m not going to prejudice my options.”

Under Trump, the U.S. and China engaged in a yearlong trade war that has been largely frozen since a Phase One deal was reached in January. While some industries have benefited from Trump’s protectionist policies, the policies have been largely panned by the business community and most experts — and most of the cost of tariffs has been borne by American businesses and consumers.

Biden tells Friedman an early priority after his January swearing-in will be to restore relationships with allies to strengthen his negotiating position with China. Biden says key to talks with China is “leverage” and in his view "we don’t have it yet.”

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks are quickly running into the political reality of a narrowly controlled Senate that will leave the new Democratic administration dependent on rival Republicans to get anything done.

Read more:

— Ron Klain brings decades of DC experience to Biden White House

— Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections

— Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud

— Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID-19 relief plan


13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

University endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, and other institutional investors have recently been pouring money into a group of 13 elite stocks.

These institutional investors don't get easily swayed by hot stocks that are popular with retail investors. You probably won't see a Tesla or a SnapChat in this group because institutional investors know that these "popular kid" stocks almost always aren't great investments. However, you will find some incredibly solid companies on this list backed by real earnings and real fundamentals.

We had to comb through every 13D and 13F filing that institutional investors have filed with the SEC in the last quarter to identify these stocks. After reviewing more than 5,000 filings, we have identified 13 companies that institutional investors have been buying left. Big money investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into these stocks.

View the "13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.