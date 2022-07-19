These Were The 10 Best-Performing Small-Cap Stocks In June 2022

Small-cap companies can offer big returns in the short term, but investors can also incur heavy losses if the trade goes wrong. Moreover, these stocks could be volatile even in relatively stable markets. Still, if investors are okay with such a level of risk, small-cap stocks could help them make quick money. To give an idea of the returns investors can expect (even during uncertain times), detailed below are the 10 best-performing small-cap stocks in June 2022.

Ten Best-Performing Small-Cap Stocks In June 2022

We have used the monthly return data of small-cap companies from finviz.com to come up with the 10 best-performing small-cap stocks in June 2022. Surprisingly, all stocks in the list are related to the healthcare field.

Kezar Life Sciences (64%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule therapeutics for treating autoimmunity and cancer. Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) shares are down by over 38% year to date but are up by almost 99% in the last year. As of writing, Kezar Life Sciences shares were trading at $10.50, giving it a market capitalization of more than $600 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $4.31 to $18.55.

Radius Health (64%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Boston, it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares are up by over 46% year to date but are down by almost 38% in the last year. As of writing, Radius Health shares were trading at $10.14, giving it a market capitalization of more than $480 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $4.97 to $23.00.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings (68%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this company offers technology-enabled solutions. Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNVY) shares are up by almost 25% year to date and over 32% in the last year. As of writing, Convey Health Solutions shares were trading at $10.42, giving it a market capitalization of more than $760 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $3.75 to $10.49.

Entrada Therapeutics (80%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Boston, it is a biotechnology company that focuses on delivering biomolecules into cells to treat devastating diseases. Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) shares are down by almost 37% year to date but are up by almost 49% in the last three months. As of writing, Entrada Therapeutics shares were trading at $10.20, giving it a market capitalization of more than $300 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $5.12 to $36.85.

Cogent Biosciences (96%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) shares are up by almost 25% year to date and almost 92% in the last year. As of writing, Cogent Biosciences shares were trading at $10.60, giving it a market capitalization of more than $680 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $3.79 to $11.50.

Belite Bio (106%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, it is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of eye diseases. Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) shares are up by almost 4% in the last five days. As of writing, Belite Bio shares were trading at $42, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $8.80 to $44.70.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (117%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a biopharmaceutical company that offers disease-modifying solutions for neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares are up by almost 94% in the last three months. As of writing, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at $21, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $6.51 to $33.41.

Biomea Fusion (118%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops irreversible small molecules for treating patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) shares are up by almost 62% year to date but are down by almost 11% in the last year. As of writing, Biomea Fusion shares were trading at $12.48, giving it a market capitalization of more than $350 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $2.84 to $14.95.

Altimmune (131%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md., it is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) shares are up by almost 24% year to date and over 23% in the last year. As of writing, Altimmune shares were trading at $11.67, giving it a market capitalization of more than $480 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $3.83 to $17.26.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (188%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., this company develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares are up by almost 14% year to date but are down by over 10% in the last year. As of writing, Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares were trading at $18.75, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $5.44 to $28.70.

