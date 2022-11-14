This Week: Tyson Foods, Krispy Kreme, Target earnings

S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Smaller food cos. get set for a high-priced holiday season
Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Smaller food cos. get set for a high-priced holiday season
Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Smaller food cos. get set for a high-priced holiday season
Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Smaller food cos. get set for a high-priced holiday season
Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations

This Week: Tyson Foods, Krispy Kreme, Target earnings

Mon., November 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods reports its fourth quarter earnings Monday. Tyson, one of the world's largest meat processors, is expected to report its profit fell for a second-straight quarter to $1.71 a share, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. Earlier this month Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing. Last month it announced plans to move around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to Tyson's headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

Krispy Kreme

North Carolina-based donut shop chain Krispy Kreme reports its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast its profit slipped to 4 cents a share from 6 cents a year ago. Krispy Kreme operates over 300 shops in the U.S. as well as in around 30 other countries. The company forecasts annual sales of up to $1.52 billion and profit as high as 32 cents a share.

Target

Minneapolis-based retail giant Target reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Analysts expect its profit fell to $2.12 last quarter from $3.03 a year before. The chain of nearly 2,000 stores has seen its shares lose almost 30% this year. It has said it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal employees in stores and distribution centers this holiday season, in line with a year ago.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tyson Foods right now?

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tyson Foods (TSN)
2.5154 of 5 stars		$67.41+1.4%2.73%6.06Hold$88.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.