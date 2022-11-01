Toast Stock Signal You Should Be Watching

Below is an excerpt from this yesterday's episode of Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week, featuring Schaeffer's Senior Market Strategist Chris Prybal. Below, Chris makes a bullish case for Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST).

"Toast is our stock of the week. It's on the newer side, but recently formed a golden cross pattern with its 50- and 200-day moving averages. The $40 was the initial public offering (IPO) price, so $20 is obviously half that and is demarcated support/resistance. The 100-day trendline also found support during its recent basing pattern. TOST is outperforming a turbulent market, up 15% versus' the SPY's -6% year-to-date loss.

It reported a triple play beat in its most recent report, and steps up to the plate again on Tuesday, Nov. 8, so in about a week. Short interest has been steadily alongside price action, up 35% over the past month.

With its point of sales kiosks, Toast fills a need in the food service industry that is quite short staffed right now. They're undervalued with the golden cross and the short interest build."

