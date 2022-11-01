Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/1/2022

Today will bring the S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, jobs openings and quits, construction spending, and motor vehicle sales.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 1:

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD -- $252.08) engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. Abiomed will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD -- $48.45) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. Aerojet Rocketdyne will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AGCO Corp. (NYSE:AGCO -- $124.17) manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. AGCO will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME -- $129.66) manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Ametek will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCB -- $79.43) provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. ArcBest will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Arconic Corp. (NYSE:ARNC -- $20.76) manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Arconic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA -- $41.03) operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. Avista will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bio-Techne Corp. (NASDAQ:TECH -- $296.26) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. Bio-Techne will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR -- $22.03) provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. Blucora will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Blueprint Medicines Corp. (NASDAQ:BPMC -- $51.84) develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Blueprint Medicines will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BP plc (NYSE:BP -- $33.28) engages in the energy business worldwide. BP will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT -- $65.73) develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. Catalent will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP -- $28.61) operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. CenterPoint will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Colliers Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI -- $93.94) provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Colliers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT -- $60.89) provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. Commvault Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:DEA -- $17.39) focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly Government Properties will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Eaton Corp. plc (NASDAQ:ETN -- $150.07) operates as a power management company worldwide. Eaton will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL -- $157.07) provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. Ecolab will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT -- $9.95) provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Ecovyst will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY -- $362.09) discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. Eli Lilly will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD -- $362.09) provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. Enterprise Products will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE:ETRN -- $8.42) owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. Equitrans Midstream will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR -- $8.13) develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Esperion Therapeutics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOX -- $27.20) operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). Fox will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN -- $23.45) is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Franklin Resources will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT -- $301.92) operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE -- $59.82) is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Hamilton Lane will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC -- $5.29) environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. Harsco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW -- $9.25) designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. Hayward Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC -- $68.46) provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. Henry Schein will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX -- $359.68) develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. IDEXX Laboratories will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY -- $74.34) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. Incyte will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT -- $13.87) focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Intercept Pharmaceuticals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



IPG Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP -- $85.66) develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. IPG Photonics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR -- $48.63) is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. KKR will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII -- $106.11) manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. LCI Industries will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA -- $138.71) designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Lear will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS -- $101.59) provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. Leidos will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH -- $92.05) designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. LGI Homes will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX -- $56.65) manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. Louisiana-Pacific will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC -- $113.62) operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. Marathon Petroleum will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP -- $50.43) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Molson Coors Brewing will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



MPLX L.P. (NYSE:MPLX -- $33.54) owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. MPLX will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN -- $20.74) develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. Myriad Genetics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX -- $115.12) discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. Neurocrine Biosciences will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM -- $42.32) engages in the production and exploration of gold. Newmont will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE -- $46.55) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Pfizer will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX -- $104.29) operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. Phillips 66 will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI -- $3.11) provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Pitney Bowes will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC -- $34.88) operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. Premier will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK -- $3.80) provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. Ranpak will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN -- $182.49) develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Repligen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE -- $29.25) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Safehold will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG -- $47.94) engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. Scorpio Tankers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sealed Air Inc. (NYSE:SEE -- $47.62) provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sealed Air will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG -- $108.98) operates as a real estate investment trust. Simon Property will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI -- $6.04) provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. Sirius XM will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI -- $5.44) provides digital financial services. SoFi Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sunoco L.P. (NYSE:SUN -- $43.91) distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. Sunoco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY -- $86.56) engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. Sysco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI -- $106.28) provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Thomson Reuters will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD -- $170.14) engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. TopBuild will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Triton International Ltd. (NYSE:TRTN -- $60.69) engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. Triton International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER -- $26.57) develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Uber will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WAB -- $93.28) provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. Westinghouse Air Brake will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT -- $299.17) provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Waters will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC -- $91.33) provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. WEC Energy Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL -- $102.43) engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA -- $283.22) provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. Zebra Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS -- $78.65) designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. Advanced Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD -- $60.06) operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. Advanced Micro Devices will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB -- $106.91) operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. Airbnb will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX -- $48.73) operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. Alteryx will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG -- $57.00) offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. American International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE -- $35.27) operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. Andersons will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM -- $28.51) is publicly owned investment manager. Artisan Partners Asset Management will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK -- $20.71) provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. AssetMark will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ -- $135.86) provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Assurant will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO -- $14.79) operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. Atlas will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC -- $42.12) develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. AtriCure will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG -- $3.07) operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. B2Gold will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND -- $11.87) operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. Bandwidth will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB -- $54.70) provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. Blackbaud will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM -- $65.32) provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. Bright Horizons will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX -- $21.31) operates as a real estate investment trust. Brixmor Property will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR -- $43.73) operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. Caesars Entertainment will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH -- $27.83) retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. Camping World will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX -- $9.43) operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. Cardlytics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE -- $35.81) operates restaurants. Cheesecake Factory will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG -- $21.57) operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. Chegg will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHK -- $102.27) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. Chesapeake Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS -- $67.12) provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX -- $146.04) manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. Clorox will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK -- $18.78) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. Cloro Comstock will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT -- $4.12) provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Conduent will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Denny's Corp. (NASDAQ:DENN -- $11.33) owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. Denny's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN -- $77.35) engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Devon Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Edison International (NYSE:EIX -- $60.04) generates and distributes electric power. Edison will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA -- $125.96) develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. Electronic Arts will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Energy Transfer L.P. (NASDAQ:ET -- $12.77) provides energy-related services. Energy Transfer will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL -- $16.58) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. Exelixis will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR -- $177.44) operates as a real estate investment trust. Extra Space Storage will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC -- $118.90) provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. FMC will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT -- $25.62) operates as a real estate investment trust. Four Corners Property Trust will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT -- $58.95) manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Freshpet will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH -- $13.59) provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB -- $41.15) provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. H&R Block will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG -- $146.49) provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. Hanover Insurance will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK -- $23.73) operates as a real estate investment trust. Healthpeak will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN -- $73.63) provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Huron Consulting will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP -- $194.95) focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. Inspire Medical Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Instructure Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INST -- $23.62) provides cloud-based learning, assessment, development, and engagement systems worldwide. Instructure will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC -- $127.49) provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. iRhythm will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR -- $25.27) provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. James River Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI -- $177.95) supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. Kadant will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR -- $14.53) provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. KAR Auction Services will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS -- $220.25) manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. Littelfuse will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM -- $31.57) manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Livent will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY -- $25.68) engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Magnolia Oil & Gas will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH -- $43.20) provides dating products worldwide. Match Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



McKesson Inc. (NYSE:MCK -- $389.37) provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. McKesson will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY -- $29.00) engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. Mercury will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR -- $267.51) provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. MicroStrategy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR -- $8.08) provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. Mirion Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ -- $61.48) manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Mondelez International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH -- $21.93) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. NMI Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI -- $16.31) manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. O-I Glass will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE -- $59.32) engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. ONEOK will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN -- $10.99) designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. OneSpan will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC -- $346.00) provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. Paycom Software will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP -- $11.84) provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. ProPetro will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO -- $24.95) provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. PROS Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU -- $105.19) provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. Prudential will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Public Storage (NYSE:PSA -- $309.75) operates as a real estate investment trust. Public Storage will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR -- $154.68) provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. RenaissanceRe will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI -- $23.62) develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Resideo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SeaSpine Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SPNE -- $6.43) focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. SeaSpine will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Service Corp. International (NYSE:SCI -- $60.61) provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Service will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO -- $53.49) designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. Silicon Motion will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX -- $18.16) is a business development company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Skyline Champion Corp. (NYSE:SKY -- $58.21) produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. Skyline Champion will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY -- $16.28) provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Sun Country Airlines will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI -- $69.59) develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Super Micro Computer will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR -- $25.48) distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. Univar Solutions will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Unum Group (NYSE:UNM -- $45.59) provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Unum Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK -- $182.83) provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. Verisk Analytics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY -- $4.29) designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. ViewRay will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA -- $68.36) operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Voya Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU -- $13.51) provides money movement and payment services worldwide. Western Union will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC -- $41.35) owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. Yum China will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA -- $8.34) operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Zeta Global will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI -- $44.53) provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the ADP employment report is out as well as the rental vacancy rate. Tomorrow afternoon, the Federal Open Market Committee will make their latest announcement, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference immediately after.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

