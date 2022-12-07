Today's Stock Market News & Events: 12/7/2022

Today will feature productivity and unit labor costs revisions, as well as consumer credit change data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, December 7:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO -- $49.30) operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. Academy Sports and Outdoors will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BF-B -- $73.65) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. Brown-Forman will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB -- $52.99) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. Campbell Soup will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Conn's Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN -- $9.10) operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. Conn's will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY -- $54.76) provides organizational consulting services worldwide. Korn Ferry will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ:LOVE -- $22.49) designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. Lovesac will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI -- $57.75) operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. Ollie's Bargain Outlet will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB -- $18.00) engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. Photronics will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO -- $84.00) designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Thor Industries will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI -- $45.58) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. United Natural Foods will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI -- $11.99) operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. C3.ai will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX -- $66.79) provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Descartes will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME -- $23.39) provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. GameStop will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF -- $70.26) engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. Greif will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP -- $25.47) provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. HashiCorp will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM -- $108.53) designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. Oxford Industries will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH -- $10.05) operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. Sportsman's Warehouse will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT -- $37.43) provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. Verint Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual round of initial and continuing jobless claims is expected.

