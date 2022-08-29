Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/29/2022

This week a handful of Federal Reserve officials will be offering remarks on the state of the economy. There will also be no shortage of economic indicators to unpack, as investors kick off September with a huge batch of manufacturing data.

This week's earnings docket includes reports from Baidu (BIDU), Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), Broadcom (AVGO), C3.ai (AI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), HP (HPQ), lululemon athletica (LULU), Ollie's Bargain Outlets (OLLI), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and Weibo (WB)

Today there is no relevant economic data scheduled.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 29:

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT -- $99.70) develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. Catalent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT -- $1.81) operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. SelectQuote will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



HEICO Corp. (NYSE:HEI -- $155.89) designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. HEICO will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, job openings and quits are expected which also brings the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, as well as the latest consumer confidence index. Plus, New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak that morning.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

**Friendly reminder that the stock market will be closed on Monday, June 5, in observation of the Labor Day holiday. With the markets closed for Labor Day, next week's trading will kick off on Tuesday, June 6.**

