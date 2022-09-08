Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/8/2022

Today the latest initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap alongside quarterly services and consumer credit data.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 8:

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI -- $23.62) provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Bilibili will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL -- $3.99) designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. FuelCell Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ:LOVE -- $29.88) designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. Lovesac will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT -- $8.43) provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. American Outdoor Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU -- $55.14) provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. DocuSign will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO -- $15.54) engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. Mission Produce will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RH (NYSE:RH -- $258.05) operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. RH will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI -- $13.57) designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. Smith & Wesson Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM -- $11.49) provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. Sprinklr will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS -- $147.71) operates as a cloud security company worldwide. Zscaler will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ -- $27.79) operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Zumiez will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the latest initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap alongside quarterly services and consumer credit data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

