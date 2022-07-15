50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park

Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets

Friday, July 15, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Toyota’s flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.

“I’m so excited to announce today that this new Crown family of vehicles will be offered not just in Japan but globally for the very first time,” its Chief Executive Akio Toyoda told reporters Friday.

“A car that could very well be our crowning achievement.”

The 16th generation Crown, set to begin production in January, comes in four varieties — a crossover with a hybrid system; a sedan that is most similar to the Crowns seen on Japanese streets; a sport-utility vehicle and a wagon crossover called the “estate,” the company said.

The Crown will go on sale in 40 nations, with Toyota Motor Corp. aiming for 200,000 vehicles in annual global sales. The cheapest version starts at 4.35 million yen ($31,000) in Japan.

Toyota, Japan's top automaker, sells about 10 million vehicles globally a year. It has a successful global luxury lineup called Lexus, whose cheapest models sell for about $35,000 in the U.S.

The Crown’s history parallels the rise of Toyota and of the modern Japanese economy, with the first sedan going on sale in Japan in 1955. “Some day a Crown,” was a tagline over the years. But the cars are not well-known abroad.

Toyoda called the Crown “the pride of Japan.” Company founder Kiichiro Toyoda, his grandfather, came up with the name.

“Nothing will make me happier than Japan’s Crown becoming loved by everyone around the world,” said Toyoda.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Toyota Motor (TM)
2.5507 of 5 stars		$156.70+2.3%2.50%8.55Moderate Buy$178.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Toyota Motor right now?

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.