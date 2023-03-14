S&P 500   3,919.29 (+1.65%)
DOW   32,155.40 (+1.06%)
QQQ   297.37 (+2.30%)
AAPL   152.59 (+1.41%)
MSFT   260.79 (+2.71%)
META   194.02 (+7.25%)
GOOGL   93.97 (+3.14%)
AMZN   94.88 (+2.65%)
TSLA   183.26 (+5.03%)
NVDA   240.63 (+4.78%)
NIO   8.42 (-1.52%)
BABA   83.85 (+1.15%)
AMD   87.45 (+6.63%)
T   18.44 (+0.77%)
F   11.93 (-0.83%)
MU   54.27 (+0.69%)
CGC   2.07 (+1.97%)
GE   91.17 (+2.47%)
DIS   93.36 (+0.82%)
AMC   4.64 (-15.02%)
PYPL   73.24 (+0.87%)
PFE   39.90 (+0.10%)
NFLX   294.94 (+0.49%)
Uber, Boeing rise; United Airlines, BuzzFeed fall

Tue., March 14, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.62 to $46.21.

The airline expects to lose up to $1 a share in the first quarter partly because of costs for a potential new pilots’ contract.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.54 to $32.36.

A California court ruled that the ride-hailing company can continue treating their drivers in the state as independent contractors.

Meta Platforms Inc., up $13.12 to $194.02.

Facebook’s parent company is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as it cuts costs.

Getty Images Holdings Inc., down 18 cents to $5.03.

The photography and media company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

BuzzFeed Inc., down 33 cents to 95 cents.

The digital media company's revenue forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.

Univar Solutions Inc., up $3.74 to $34.91.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking the specialty chemicals distributor private in a deal worth about $8.1 billion.

Boeing Co., up $3.91 to $207.28.

Two Saudi Arabian airlines said they will order 78 jetliners from the airplane maker and take options to buy 43 more.

Momentive Global Inc., up $1.56 to $9.28.

Symphony Technology Group is buying the software company for about $1.5 billion.

