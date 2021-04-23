UK sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946

Friday, April 23, 2021 | Pan Pylas, Associated Press


In this Friday, March 26, 2021 file photo, a shattered glass window fronts a closed souvenir store in central London, during England's third coronavirus lockdown, Britain has seen its budget deficit rise during the coronavirus pandemic to its highest level since the year after the end of World War II, official figures showed Friday April 23, 2021. While tax receipts have ebbed, the government has splashed out billions of pounds trying to prop up the economy and jobs since the pandemic first struck more than a year ago, covering the lion's share of the salaries of people unable to work during the country's many lockdowns and providing further support to hard-hit businesses. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain has seen its budget deficit rise during the coronavirus pandemic to its highest level since the year after the end of World War II, official figures showed Friday.

The Office for National Statistics said public sector net borrowing — the official gauge of the difference between the government's spending and taxes — reached 303.1 billion pounds ($420 billion) in the financial year to end-March. This was equivalent to 14.5% of the country’s annual gross domestic product, the highest level since 1946, when the deficit hit 15.2% of GDP.

The causes of the spike are simple. While tax receipts have ebbed as a result of the deepest recession in more than 300 years, the government has splashed out billions of pounds trying to prop up the economy and jobs since the pandemic first struck more than a year ago. Notably, it has been covering the lion's share of the salaries of people unable to work during the country's many lockdowns and providing further support to hard-hit businesses.

The scale of the borrowing the government has undertaken in the wake of the pandemic is evident in the size of the increase in the deficit from 57 billion pounds in the previous financial year.

“The increase on the pre-pandemic forecast is unprecedented and highlights the extraordinary impact of the pandemic on government revenues and spending,” said Isabel Stockton, research Economist at the well-respected Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Stockton thinks the actual deficit will end up being higher, “perhaps quite significantly,” as many businesses won't be able to repay government-backed loans.

In the post-war era the deficit peaked in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, hitting around 10% of GDP. The average deficit since 1970 has been 3.4% of GDP.

The borrowing undertaken by the government has pushed public sector net debt up to 2,142 billion pounds, which is 97.7% of Britain's GDP. This is the highest proportion since the early 1960s.

Because interest rates are low historically, the government doesn't have much of a problem managing its debt, but economists worry that higher borrowing rates in coming years may create problems in the future.

The government is hoping that the economy, which shrank by nearly 10% during 2020, will recover strongly through the spring and summer as lockdown restrictions are eased in the wake of the sharp fall in coronavirus cases, and amid the rapid rollout of vaccines.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)



7 Infrastructure Stocks That May Help Rebuild America

Despite their disagreements (real or imagined) on almost everything, Democrats and Republicans alike love infrastructure projects. These are easy wins for Congressional leaders seeking re-election. And they typically spur job creation, which contributes to economic growth.

With that in mind, it’s ironic that, in the last four years, the United States Congress did not pass an infrastructure bill.

Nevertheless, even with (and maybe because of) the gridlock that looks to be in the country’s future, the infrastructure looks to be on the front burner again. The economic recovery is still far from complete. Unfortunately, neither are America’s roads, energy grid, telecommunications systems, and the like. That means that it would seem like a good policy for a Biden administration to look at an infrastructure bill.

Biden will be under pressure to endorse the $1.5 trillion infrastructure package that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed in July. But the package may need to be tweaked a bit since it currently includes climate change initiatives that have kept the bill from advancing through the Senate.

However, it appears that the economy will need some significant juice after whatever this winter brings in terms of the virus. And if calmer heads prevail (we can always hope), there may be a major infrastructure bill to stimulate job creation. And we’ve identified seven stocks that should bear watching if this comes to pass.

View the "7 Infrastructure Stocks That May Help Rebuild America".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.