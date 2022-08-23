QQQ   315.00 (+0.20%)
AAPL   167.84 (+0.16%)
MSFT   277.22 (-0.19%)
META   163.62 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   114.17 (-0.06%)
AMZN   133.72 (+0.38%)
TSLA   872.19 (+0.28%)
NVDA   172.39 (+1.20%)
NIO   18.12 (-4.38%)
BABA   88.02 (-2.23%)
AMD   93.29 (+0.48%)
T   18.11 (-0.11%)
MU   58.75 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.48 (+5.45%)
F   15.27 (+1.26%)
GE   76.30 (+2.03%)
DIS   115.22 (-0.62%)
AMC   9.94 (-4.97%)
PYPL   94.03 (+0.48%)
PFE   48.23 (-1.37%)
NFLX   226.87 (+0.15%)
QQQ   315.00 (+0.20%)
AAPL   167.84 (+0.16%)
MSFT   277.22 (-0.19%)
META   163.62 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   114.17 (-0.06%)
AMZN   133.72 (+0.38%)
TSLA   872.19 (+0.28%)
NVDA   172.39 (+1.20%)
NIO   18.12 (-4.38%)
BABA   88.02 (-2.23%)
AMD   93.29 (+0.48%)
T   18.11 (-0.11%)
MU   58.75 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.48 (+5.45%)
F   15.27 (+1.26%)
GE   76.30 (+2.03%)
DIS   115.22 (-0.62%)
AMC   9.94 (-4.97%)
PYPL   94.03 (+0.48%)
PFE   48.23 (-1.37%)
NFLX   226.87 (+0.15%)
QQQ   315.00 (+0.20%)
AAPL   167.84 (+0.16%)
MSFT   277.22 (-0.19%)
META   163.62 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   114.17 (-0.06%)
AMZN   133.72 (+0.38%)
TSLA   872.19 (+0.28%)
NVDA   172.39 (+1.20%)
NIO   18.12 (-4.38%)
BABA   88.02 (-2.23%)
AMD   93.29 (+0.48%)
T   18.11 (-0.11%)
MU   58.75 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.48 (+5.45%)
F   15.27 (+1.26%)
GE   76.30 (+2.03%)
DIS   115.22 (-0.62%)
AMC   9.94 (-4.97%)
PYPL   94.03 (+0.48%)
PFE   48.23 (-1.37%)
NFLX   226.87 (+0.15%)
QQQ   315.00 (+0.20%)
AAPL   167.84 (+0.16%)
MSFT   277.22 (-0.19%)
META   163.62 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   114.17 (-0.06%)
AMZN   133.72 (+0.38%)
TSLA   872.19 (+0.28%)
NVDA   172.39 (+1.20%)
NIO   18.12 (-4.38%)
BABA   88.02 (-2.23%)
AMD   93.29 (+0.48%)
T   18.11 (-0.11%)
MU   58.75 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.48 (+5.45%)
F   15.27 (+1.26%)
GE   76.30 (+2.03%)
DIS   115.22 (-0.62%)
AMC   9.94 (-4.97%)
PYPL   94.03 (+0.48%)
PFE   48.23 (-1.37%)
NFLX   226.87 (+0.15%)

Unpacking Texas Roadhouse's Quarterly Dividend News

Mon., August 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is an American restaurant company that operates mostly in the casual dining segment. Its restaurants specialize in a Texan and Southwestern cuisine styles, with 678 locations in 49 states and 10 countries, including 637 Texas Roadhouse, 37 Bubba’s 33, and four Jaggers locations.

Earlier this month, Texas Roadhouse announced the payment of a 46 cents per share cash dividend. The payment will be distributed on Sept. 23 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 7. Currently, TXRH offers a dividend yield of 1.94% at a forward dividend of $1.84.

Texas Roadhouse stock price has increased about 5% over the past 12 months, and TXRH is up 39% since bottoming at a 52-week low of $68.58 in mid-June. Additionally, shares of TXRH have gained 6% in price year-to-date, and have grown by 15% over the past month, now trading just 2% off its 52-week high of $97.43 reached last November.

As a result, Texas Roadhouse stock’s valuation continues to be rich, at a forward price-earnings ratio of 25.91, and a price-sales ratio of 1.75. Moreover, TXRH holds a weak balance sheet, with $180.41 million in cash and $756.93 million in total debt.

Nonetheless, the restaurant business has generated considerable and consistent annual top- and bottom-line growth in recent years, with the exception of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2020, TXRH saw a 13% decline in revenues and an 80% drop in net income.

Still, Texas Roadhouse managed to generate 54% yearly revenue growth, and 60% yearly net income growth since 2018. What's more, the company is expected to finish 2022 with a 15% jump in revenues. TXRH is also estimated to grow revenues 8.5% for 2023, making Texas Roadhouse stock's valuation appear more attractive for investors.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.