US Steel, Aptiv rise; NatWest Group, Roku fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
United States Steel Corp., up 41 cents to $8.82.
The steel company gave investors an encouraging financial update and said market conditions are improving.
AstraZeneca Plc., up 51 cents to $56.45.
The drug developer reported encouraging data from a long-term study of its cancer drug Lynparza.
Aptiv Plc., up $5.66 to $88.95.
The car parts maker said production volumes are improving and the third quarter has been stronger than initially expected.
Masco Corp., up 14 cents to $57.69.
The maker of Behr paint and home improvement products declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents a share.
Charles Schwab Corp., up 22 cents to $36.03.
The financial services company signed a direct data agreement with Finicity.
NatWest Group Plc., down 10 cents to $2.49.
The international banking company is considering closing its Ulster Bank unit in Ireland, according to media reports.
United Parcel Service Inc., down 9 cents to $159.66.
The package delivery service is considering buyouts for some of its managers to cut costs, according to media reports.
Roku Inc., down $4.20 to $160.47.
The streaming video service will lose some of its NBC channels as part of a dispute with Comcast, according to media reports.
