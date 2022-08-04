US stocks end mixed amid earnings, economic updates

S&P 500   4,151.94 (-0.08%)
DOW   32,726.82 (-0.26%)
QQQ   324.35 (+0.45%)
AAPL   165.77 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.75 (+0.45%)
META   170.45 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   118.15 (+0.06%)
AMZN   142.61 (+2.21%)
TSLA   927.95 (+0.62%)
NVDA   192.15 (+1.70%)
NIO   20.87 (+2.81%)
BABA   97.55 (+1.91%)
AMD   103.85 (+5.87%)
MU   64.80 (+0.86%)
T   18.27 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.87 (-1.71%)
GE   73.69 (-1.40%)
F   15.37 (-2.04%)
DIS   108.18 (-0.77%)
AMC   18.73 (+2.86%)
PYPL   97.08 (-0.86%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.02%)
NFLX   229.91 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,151.94 (-0.08%)
DOW   32,726.82 (-0.26%)
QQQ   324.35 (+0.45%)
AAPL   165.77 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.75 (+0.45%)
META   170.45 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   118.15 (+0.06%)
AMZN   142.61 (+2.21%)
TSLA   927.95 (+0.62%)
NVDA   192.15 (+1.70%)
NIO   20.87 (+2.81%)
BABA   97.55 (+1.91%)
AMD   103.85 (+5.87%)
MU   64.80 (+0.86%)
T   18.27 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.87 (-1.71%)
GE   73.69 (-1.40%)
F   15.37 (-2.04%)
DIS   108.18 (-0.77%)
AMC   18.73 (+2.86%)
PYPL   97.08 (-0.86%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.02%)
NFLX   229.91 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,151.94 (-0.08%)
DOW   32,726.82 (-0.26%)
QQQ   324.35 (+0.45%)
AAPL   165.77 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.75 (+0.45%)
META   170.45 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   118.15 (+0.06%)
AMZN   142.61 (+2.21%)
TSLA   927.95 (+0.62%)
NVDA   192.15 (+1.70%)
NIO   20.87 (+2.81%)
BABA   97.55 (+1.91%)
AMD   103.85 (+5.87%)
MU   64.80 (+0.86%)
T   18.27 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.87 (-1.71%)
GE   73.69 (-1.40%)
F   15.37 (-2.04%)
DIS   108.18 (-0.77%)
AMC   18.73 (+2.86%)
PYPL   97.08 (-0.86%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.02%)
NFLX   229.91 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,151.94 (-0.08%)
DOW   32,726.82 (-0.26%)
QQQ   324.35 (+0.45%)
AAPL   165.77 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.75 (+0.45%)
META   170.45 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   118.15 (+0.06%)
AMZN   142.61 (+2.21%)
TSLA   927.95 (+0.62%)
NVDA   192.15 (+1.70%)
NIO   20.87 (+2.81%)
BABA   97.55 (+1.91%)
AMD   103.85 (+5.87%)
MU   64.80 (+0.86%)
T   18.27 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.87 (-1.71%)
GE   73.69 (-1.40%)
F   15.37 (-2.04%)
DIS   108.18 (-0.77%)
AMC   18.73 (+2.86%)
PYPL   97.08 (-0.86%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.02%)
NFLX   229.91 (+1.40%)

US stocks end mixed amid earnings, economic updates

Thu., August 4, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


A detail of the exterior of The New York Stock Exchange, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening nearly flat on Wall Street Thursday, Aug. 4. New data from the Labor Department showed more Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones industrials fell and the Nasdaq rose. Energy companies fell, while retailers and technology companies gained ground. Bond yields slipped. Earnings remain in focus for Wall Street. Twinkie maker Hostess and bleach maker Clorox fell after giving investors disappointing profit forecasts. New data from the Labor Department showed more Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below.

Stocks were mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 2:23 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91 points, or 0.3%, to 32,717 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.

U.S crude oil prices fell 2.3% and weighed on energy stocks. Exxon Mobil fell 2.1%. Health care stocks also lost ground. Eli Lilly dropped 3.8%.

A mix of retailers and industrial companies made solid gains. AutoZone rose 1.5% and Deere rose 1.7%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.69% from 2.74% late Wednesday.

Stocks have meandered this week, leaving major indexes mostly higher. August's gain follows a standout July that was the S&P 500's best month since late 2020. But markets remain volatile as investors try to determine the economy's path ahead amid the highest inflation in four decades and efforts from central banks to fight higher prices.

Earnings remain in focus on Wall Street as investors look for more clues on how inflation is impacting various industries. Twinkie maker Hostess fell 4.3% after giving investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year. Bleach and consumer products maker Clorox fell 5% after also announcing a weak earnings forecast.


Companies have been raising prices on everything from food to clothing to help offset the impact of inflation on supply chains, but the pressure has become too much for many consumers. A surge in gasoline prices throughout the year worsened inflation and prompted spending cutbacks.

The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try and slow the economy and fight inflation, along with other central banks. The Bank of England on Thursday initiated its biggest rate hike in more than a quarter century.

Recent economic data from retail sales and employment reports has shown that the economy is already slowing down.

“The cure for high inflation is sometimes high inflation," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “The narrative that we might have been at or past peak inflation is being validated by some of the data coming out.”

The surge in consumer demand and lack of supplies for many goods initially drove inflation. The resulting higher prices have now prompted consumers to ease off of spending. But, the Fed's aggressive interest rate policy has investors concerned that the central bank could hit the brakes on the economy too hard and veer it into a recession.

That concern is being reflected by the bond market, where the yield on the two-year Treasury remains higher than the yield on the 10-year Treasury. It’s a relatively rare occurrence that some see as a precursor for a recession within a year or two.

A bright point in the broader economy has been a strong employment market. New data from the Labor Department on Thursday showed the number of Americans applying for jobless benefits last week rose in line with expectations, as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.

The latest data follows updates earlier this week showing that job openings eased, but still remain at record highs. On Friday, the Labor Department delivers its July jobs report, which is expected to show some signs of tightening.

Investors are closely watching the latest jobs data to gauge whether any tightening in the employment market might prompt the Fed to eventually ease up on its interest rate hikes, potentially lessening the chance of the central bank bringing on a recession.

“They wanted to quell demand and temper inflation and they wanted to do so without unduly impacting the labor market in negative way,” Nixon said. “So far, the Fed is going to assess all of this as according to plan and they’re going to keep going.”

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Northern Trust (NTRS)
2.8227 of 5 stars		$99.83flat2.80%13.60Moderate Buy$119.35
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Northern Trust right now?

Before you consider Northern Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northern Trust wasn't on the list.

While Northern Trust currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.