Walgreens Boots Alliance Could Extend Today's Slide

Dow member Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE:WBA) is looking to snap a five-day win streak ahead of tomorrow' ex-dividend date. The stock is down down 2.5% at $41.01 at last glance, after news that Walgreens, CVS (CVS), and Walmart (WMT) must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties due to damage done by the opioid epidemic. This negative price action could continue, however, as the shares are running into technical trouble.

More specifically, a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White shows that WBA is within one standard deviation of its 120-day moving average for the eighth time in the last three years. After the last seven signals, the equity was lower one month later 71% of the time, averaging a 7.6% loss for that period. A comparable move from the stock's current perch would put the stock back below $38 -- back toward its July 14 one-year low of $36.57.

WBA ranks low on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of just 28 out of 100. In other words, the security has consistently realized lower volatility than its options have priced in, making the stock a potential premium-selling candidate.

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

