S&P 500   2,526.90 (+2.28%)
DOW   21,413.44 (+2.24%)
QQQ   186.01 (+2.03%)
AAPL   244.93 (+1.67%)
FB   158.19 (-0.88%)
MSFT   155.26 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,117.03 (+1.35%)
AMZN   1,918.83 (+0.58%)
CGC   13.80 (+1.62%)
NVDA   255.47 (+5.10%)
BABA   188.90 (+0.71%)
MU   41.09 (+3.01%)
GE   6.90 (-1.99%)
TSLA   454.47 (-5.63%)
AMD   44.49 (+1.90%)
T   28.76 (+2.53%)
ACB   0.83 (+2.46%)
F   4.36 (-0.91%)
NFLX   370.08 (+1.65%)
BAC   20.57 (+4.05%)
GILD   76.98 (+6.16%)
PRI   82.76 (-1.66%)
DIS   96.97 (+2.16%)
Walgreens, Shopify fall; Occidental, Nevro rise

Posted on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.71 to $40.32.

The pharmacy chain warned investors that it can't accurately assess the virus pandemic's impact on its finances.

CarMax Inc., down $2.16 to $50.20.

The used car dealership warned investors about a significant drop in sales as the virus pandemic shuts its operations.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.03 to $12.77.

Rising oil prices lifted energy companies, which are suffering from falling demand amid the virus pandemic.

Chico's FAS Inc., down 13 cents to $1.01.

The clothing and apparel retailer is closing all its stores for two weeks and withdrawing its financial forecasts.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $1.97 to $139.36.

The ski resort operator is suspending its dividend for the next two quarters.

Nevro Corp., up $5.82 to $95.27.

The medical device company pulled its financial forecasts for the year as hospitals postpone elective procedures during the pandemic.

Shopify Inc., down $38.37 to $346.30.

The e-commerce company suspended its financial forecasts for the year because of uncertainty over the virus pandemic's impact.

PVH Corp., down 76 cents to $31.87.

The owner of Tommy Hilfiger and other brands aid the COVID-19 pandemic is having a “significant” impact on its results, financial condition and cash flows.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Vail Resorts (MTN)$139.36-1.4%5.05%19.09Buy$233.87
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)$12.77+18.9%24.75%-14.19Hold$36.51
Nevro (NVRO)$95.27+6.5%N/A-28.19Buy$121.50
Chico's FAS (CHS)$1.01-11.4%35.64%-9.18Hold$3.56
Shopify (SHOP)C$493.23-9.7%N/A-446.36HoldC$384.29
PVH (PVH)$31.87-2.3%0.47%3.72Buy$95.32

Recent Articles

