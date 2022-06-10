Washington Post fires reporter in center of online battle

×
S&P 500   3,933.82 (-2.09%)
DOW   31,647.36 (-1.94%)
QQQ   290.81 (-2.87%)
AAPL   138.48 (-2.92%)
MSFT   254.98 (-3.70%)
META   177.95 (-3.29%)
GOOGL   2,241.23 (-2.42%)
AMZN   110.24 (-5.09%)
TSLA   699.81 (-2.69%)
NVDA   171.36 (-5.05%)
NIO   18.24 (-3.08%)
BABA   109.88 (-0.02%)
AMD   95.47 (-3.37%)
MU   62.82 (-4.85%)
CGC   3.68 (-4.42%)
T   20.83 (-0.24%)
GE   72.07 (-3.62%)
F   12.82 (-3.46%)
DIS   100.05 (-3.15%)
AMC   12.33 (-3.52%)
PFE   50.32 (-2.82%)
PYPL   79.86 (-5.05%)
NFLX   184.34 (-4.37%)
S&P 500   3,933.82 (-2.09%)
DOW   31,647.36 (-1.94%)
QQQ   290.81 (-2.87%)
AAPL   138.48 (-2.92%)
MSFT   254.98 (-3.70%)
META   177.95 (-3.29%)
GOOGL   2,241.23 (-2.42%)
AMZN   110.24 (-5.09%)
TSLA   699.81 (-2.69%)
NVDA   171.36 (-5.05%)
NIO   18.24 (-3.08%)
BABA   109.88 (-0.02%)
AMD   95.47 (-3.37%)
MU   62.82 (-4.85%)
CGC   3.68 (-4.42%)
T   20.83 (-0.24%)
GE   72.07 (-3.62%)
F   12.82 (-3.46%)
DIS   100.05 (-3.15%)
AMC   12.33 (-3.52%)
PFE   50.32 (-2.82%)
PYPL   79.86 (-5.05%)
NFLX   184.34 (-4.37%)
S&P 500   3,933.82 (-2.09%)
DOW   31,647.36 (-1.94%)
QQQ   290.81 (-2.87%)
AAPL   138.48 (-2.92%)
MSFT   254.98 (-3.70%)
META   177.95 (-3.29%)
GOOGL   2,241.23 (-2.42%)
AMZN   110.24 (-5.09%)
TSLA   699.81 (-2.69%)
NVDA   171.36 (-5.05%)
NIO   18.24 (-3.08%)
BABA   109.88 (-0.02%)
AMD   95.47 (-3.37%)
MU   62.82 (-4.85%)
CGC   3.68 (-4.42%)
T   20.83 (-0.24%)
GE   72.07 (-3.62%)
F   12.82 (-3.46%)
DIS   100.05 (-3.15%)
AMC   12.33 (-3.52%)
PFE   50.32 (-2.82%)
PYPL   79.86 (-5.05%)
NFLX   184.34 (-4.37%)
S&P 500   3,933.82 (-2.09%)
DOW   31,647.36 (-1.94%)
QQQ   290.81 (-2.87%)
AAPL   138.48 (-2.92%)
MSFT   254.98 (-3.70%)
META   177.95 (-3.29%)
GOOGL   2,241.23 (-2.42%)
AMZN   110.24 (-5.09%)
TSLA   699.81 (-2.69%)
NVDA   171.36 (-5.05%)
NIO   18.24 (-3.08%)
BABA   109.88 (-0.02%)
AMD   95.47 (-3.37%)
MU   62.82 (-4.85%)
CGC   3.68 (-4.42%)
T   20.83 (-0.24%)
GE   72.07 (-3.62%)
F   12.82 (-3.46%)
DIS   100.05 (-3.15%)
AMC   12.33 (-3.52%)
PFE   50.32 (-2.82%)
PYPL   79.86 (-5.05%)
NFLX   184.34 (-4.37%)

Washington Post fires reporter in center of online battle

Friday, June 10, 2022 | David Bauder, AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post has fired Felicia Sonmez, who triggered a vigorous online debate this week over social media policy and public treatment of colleagues after she criticized a fellow reporter for retweeting an offensive joke.

The Post said Friday it would not comment on personnel issues. But a copy of a termination letter sent Thursday, accusing her of “insubordination, maligning your coworkers online and violating the Post's standards on workplace collegiality and inclusivity” was published on the Mediaite website and quoted in other news accounts.

The outspoken political writer, whose second stint at the Post began in 2018, has not commented about the action.

The incident began when Sonmez tweeted a screen shot of an offensive joke that a colleague, Dave Weigel, had sent out on Twitter, adding the comment: “Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed.” The Post suspended Weigel for a month for his retweet, according to published reports.

That prompted another reporter, Jose Del Real, to criticize Sonmez online. While saying Weigel had been wrong, Del Real called for compassion. “Rallying the Internet to attack him for a mistake he made doesn't actually solve anything,” he wrote.

That led to a contentious back-and-forth, with Sonmez accusing Del Real of attacking her.

As an online debate widened and drew in more people, Post executive editor Sally Buzbee sent out two memos calling on staff members to show respect for each other. The second, on Tuesday, was more stern: Buzbee wrote that “we do not tolerate colleagues attacking colleagues either face to face or online.”

As it consumed more attention, a handful of Post employees tweeted their support of the newspaper as a good place to work. Sonmez noted that those people were among the newspaper's best-paid stars, and suggested there has been a longstanding double standard in how social media policy is applied to them.


She also retweeted a screen shot that said Del Real had blocked her on Twitter, adding the comment, “So I hear the Washington Post is a collegial workplace.”

While it was consuming attention, another Post reporter, Lisa Rein, tweeted to Sonmez: “please stop.”

Sonmez, who worked in the early 2010s, left and rejoined, sued the Post and its top editors last year, charging discrimination in barring her from covering stories related to sexual assault after she had previously gone public as an assault victim herself.

Her termination was first reported by The Daily Beast and has been covered by the Post itself. In the termination letter, signed by Human Resources Officer Wayne Connell, the Post said that in questioning the motives of colleagues, Sonmez was undermining the Post's reputation for journalistic integrity and fairness.

“The same is true of your baseless derision directed to our policies and practices, and our commitment to a safe and supportive work environment,” he wrote.

Sonmez's union, the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, said it is committed to ensuring that workers are only disciplined with just cause, but that it did not comment on individual personnel issues.

One Post columnist, Karen Attiah, tweeted on Friday that Sonmez had “always been incredibly kind and supportive” of her, and had reached out when Attiah had been the target of online abuse.

Should you invest $1,000 in Post right now?

Before you consider Post, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Post wasn't on the list.

While Post currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.