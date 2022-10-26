QQQ   277.93 (-2.21%)
AAPL   149.35 (-1.96%)
MSFT   231.32 (-7.72%)
META   129.82 (-5.59%)
GOOGL   94.93 (-9.14%)
AMZN   115.66 (-4.10%)
TSLA   224.64 (+1.00%)
NVDA   128.96 (-2.75%)
NIO   10.81 (+1.69%)
BABA   68.51 (+8.37%)
AMD   59.73 (-2.83%)
T   18.14 (+2.54%)
MU   55.45 (-0.75%)
CGC   3.17 (+8.93%)
F   12.82 (-0.08%)
GE   75.46 (+3.37%)
DIS   104.63 (+0.26%)
AMC   6.64 (-1.63%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.06 (+1.03%)
NFLX   298.62 (+2.61%)
Ye kicked out of Skechers California headquarters

Wed., October 26, 2022 | The Associated Press
Kanye West
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. Kanye West was escorted out of the California headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 after he showed up unannounced. Skechers says West, also known as Ye, also engaged in unauthorized filming at its corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach and was escorted out by two executives. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artist following his antisemitic remarks.

The Grammy winner, who legally changed his name to Ye, “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles, the company said.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," according to a company statement.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

Email messages sent to representatives for Ye weren't immediately returned.

For weeks, Ye has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. He was suspended from both Twitter and Instagram.

He apologized for the tweet on Monday.

On Tuesday, sportswear manufacturer Adidas announced that it was ending a partnership with Ye that helped make him a billionaire, saying it doesn't tolerate antisemitism and hate speech.

The German sneaker giant said it expected the decision to immediately stop production of its Yeezy products will cause a hit to its net income of up to 250 million euros ($246 million).

The company had stuck with Ye through other controversies after he suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.”


Other companies also have announced they were cutting ties with West, including Foot Locker, Gap, TJ Maxx, JPMorgan Chase bank and Vogue magazine. An MRC documentary about him was also scrapped.

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

