ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its H2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0235) per share and revenue of $123.3240 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming H2 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company's stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

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