Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
ADS-TEC Energy logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ADS-TEC Energy is set to report H2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, with analysts forecasting EPS of ($0.0235) and revenue of $123.324 million; an earnings call is scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
  • The stock opened at $11.99, trades near its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages of $11.22 and $11.35 respectively, and has a 12‑month range of $7.89 to $14.13.
  • Institutional investors own about 51.65% of the shares with recent stakes added by BNP Paribas, Bank of America, JPMorgan and First Trust, while analyst coverage is bearish—Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” and the consensus on MarketBeat is an average Sell rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its H2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0235) per share and revenue of $123.3240 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming H2 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company's stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ADS-TEC Energy Right Now?

Before you consider ADS-TEC Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADS-TEC Energy wasn't on the list.

While ADS-TEC Energy currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines