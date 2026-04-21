Apple's (AAPL) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $268.00 target price on the iPhone maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the company's previous close.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.28. Apple has a one year low of $189.81 and a one year high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider succession and analyst support — Several Wall Street voices are endorsing the handoff and keeping bullish stances, arguing continuity and product focus should limit disruption for AAPL. Daniel Ives Reaffirms Buy Rating

Insider succession and analyst support — Several Wall Street voices are endorsing the handoff and keeping bullish stances, arguing continuity and product focus should limit disruption for AAPL. Positive Sentiment: Hardware leadership reinforced — Apple elevated Johny Srouji to lead a unified hardware organization, signaling management is keeping product execution and chip strategy in-house as Ternus takes the CEO role. Johny Srouji named Chief Hardware Officer

Hardware leadership reinforced — Apple elevated Johny Srouji to lead a unified hardware organization, signaling management is keeping product execution and chip strategy in-house as Ternus takes the CEO role. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets remain constructive ahead of earnings — Some firms (e.g., Goldman) are maintaining bullish price targets into Apple’s April 30 quarter, which could support the stock if results beat. Goldman Sachs Holds $330 Target

Analyst targets remain constructive ahead of earnings — Some firms (e.g., Goldman) are maintaining bullish price targets into Apple’s April 30 quarter, which could support the stock if results beat. Neutral Sentiment: Company announcement provides clarity — Apple’s official release lays out the planned, board-approved succession with Cook remaining involved as executive chairman; the transition is framed as orderly. Tim Cook to become Executive Chairman

Company announcement provides clarity — Apple’s official release lays out the planned, board-approved succession with Cook remaining involved as executive chairman; the transition is framed as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and market context — Broader market moves (futures) reflect a mix of the CEO news and geopolitical uncertainty (Iran), which can mute or amplify AAPL’s reaction independent of fundamentals. Market futures and CEO change

Macro and market context — Broader market moves (futures) reflect a mix of the CEO news and geopolitical uncertainty (Iran), which can mute or amplify AAPL’s reaction independent of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: AI execution risk — Commentators and analysts flag that Apple lags some peers on AI; Ternus’ ability to accelerate Apple’s AI roadmap will be a key investor focus and a potential source of downside if progress stalls. Incoming CEO faces AI challenge

AI execution risk — Commentators and analysts flag that Apple lags some peers on AI; Ternus’ ability to accelerate Apple’s AI roadmap will be a key investor focus and a potential source of downside if progress stalls. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang — Apple faces a fast-tracked India antitrust hearing and a potential large fine tied to missing documents; that risk could pressure shares if it escalates. $38B India fine risk

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here