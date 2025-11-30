Free Trial
Best Value Stocks To Watch Today - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged seven Value stocks to watch today: Invesco QQQ (QQQ), Circle Internet Group (CRCL), SMX (SMX), CoreWeave (CRWV), Bank of America (BAC), Marvell Technology (MRVL), and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ).
  • These picks are classified as value stocks, meaning they trade at relatively low valuation multiples and are expected by investors to rebound over time and potentially provide steady dividends.
  • The list combines ETFs and leveraged products (QQQ, SQQQ) with individual companies across fintech, semiconductors, cloud/GPU infrastructure, banking and track‑and‑trace technology, and reflects the Value stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, SMX (Security Matters) Public, CoreWeave, Bank of America, Marvell Technology, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear cheap relative to their fundamental measures—such as earnings, book value, or cash flow—and typically trade at lower valuation multiples (for example, low P/E or P/B ratios) than the broader market. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market to eventually recognize the company’s true worth, producing price appreciation and often steady dividends, and these companies are often mature or currently out of favor. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle's mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

