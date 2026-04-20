Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (VLRS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion to post earnings of ($0.0353) per share and revenue of $776.1750 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. On average, analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $948.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.92. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter worth $214,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Zacks Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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