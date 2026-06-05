Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 7,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Straight Path Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $291.70 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $231.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,832.79 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BE

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,639,045.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

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