CubeSmart (CUBE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3476 per share and revenue of $275.1150 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $39.08 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is presently 146.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CubeSmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CUBE

Insider Activity

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 205,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,438.14. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 469.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 105.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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