3,472 Shares in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Bought by Storgate LLC

Storgate LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,472 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Carpenter Technology comprises about 0.9% of Storgate LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $560.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.73. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $574.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,895. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

See Also

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