348,522 Shares in ADT Inc. $ADT Bought by Evolve Private Wealth LLC

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,522 shares of the security and automation business's stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in ADT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ADT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,861 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC raised its stake in ADT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in ADT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 356,404 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ADT's payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.40 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $250,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at $513,958.44. The trade was a 95.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fawad Ahmad bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 302,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,040,754.50. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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