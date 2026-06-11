35,000 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Acquired by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.2% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business's fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

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Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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