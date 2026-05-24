62,000 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM Acquired by Value Base Ltd.

Value Base Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for about 1.0% of Value Base Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Value Base Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Weiss Ratings cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Fearnley Fonds raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.70 to $15.80 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $31.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

See Also

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