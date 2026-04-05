6,638 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $14,737,557,000 after buying an additional 820,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,266,066,000 after acquiring an additional 630,574 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after acquiring an additional 392,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:TJX opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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