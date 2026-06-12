7,225 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Purchased by SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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