Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,645 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,186,112 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,984,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,292 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,250,829 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,541,877,000 after acquiring an additional 392,547 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.25.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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